Bigg Boss 13 Update 13th Week: Angry Shehnaz Bangs Hand Against the Wall

Within the current episode, Shehnaz and Siddharth are seen waking up in a cheerful temper within the morning. Later Siddharth playfully irritates her, pulls her leg and tells her not to have a look at him.

Each of them are seen in a playful temper pulling one another’s legs. Later Siddharth goes and sits with Paras and Mahira. Then again, Shehnaz is seen discussing her deep unhappiness with Shefali Bagga.

Shefali tells her that each of them are combating out of nowhere on a lame matter. Shehnaz complains that Siddharth doesn’t like her speaking to few folks however when she calls for the identical from him, Siddharth refuses to take action.

She later tells that even she expects issues in return. Shefali suggests Shehnaz go and speak to Siddharth. When Shehnaz goes with the intention to go and speak to Siddharth, she finds him sitting together with her two enemies, Mahira, and Paras.

She doesn’t go ahead in direction of them and shouts from the door as an alternative. Annoyed, she tells Siddharth that it’s not honest of him to order her not speak to sure folks when he himself doesn’t do the identical when she calls for.

Siddharth offers an irritated expression whereas Paras and Mahira chortle silently wanting on the different course away from her.

Shehnaz goes in, takes a spherical and once more involves Siddharth angrier this time. She shouts tougher this time and says that even she expects and calls for the identical from Siddharth.

She bangs her hand towards the wall, hurts herself and walks in angrily. Sana sobs her heavy coronary heart out whereas Asim, Rashmi, Arhaan, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima and Vishaal console her.

Asim additionally sprays medication on her hand and wraps the swollen half with a bandage. Shehnaz cries actually arduous which clearly reveals that she is deeply affected, smudges kohl round her eyes.

Later Siddharth sits her down, calms her and explains that he has no drawback if Shehnaz talks to anybody in the home besides for many who she herself has recognized earlier than.

He cares that she shouldn’t get herself entangled within the webs of these cunningly intelligent folks regardless of experiencing their evil aspect beforehand.