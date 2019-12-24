Bigg Boss 13 Update 23rd December: Vishal and Paras Fight for Their Girls

Each Vishaal and Paras battle for his or her ladies, attain shut up to one another’s faces. In the meantime, Aarti taunts on the sudden rise of affection between Vishaal and Madhurima when he takes stand for her. What result in that is fairly out of nowhere.

Properly, that is what is occurring for every week within the Bigg Boss home, fights arising out of nowhere.

Mahira wakes up early within the morning and kneads the flour. Paras asks her why is she doing early preparations whereas others are nonetheless sleeping. This makes Mahira preserve the dough apart, she prepares breakfast for herself and strolls round in the home.

When different contestants get up and uncover an undone breakfast, they ask Mahira why she didn’t make them breakfast to which she solutions that she merely wasn’t within the temper to make it.

Aarti says it’s okay if Mahira’s not within the temper to make and added that she would make the breakfast as a substitute. This makes Madhurima a bit uncomfortable and he or she thinks that’s unfair.

Madhurima says even she’s not feeling like washing the vessels and denies doing her obligation. When requested the explanation, she sarcastically replies that even she isn’t within the temper to clean vessels identical to Mahira will not be within the temper to organize breakfast.

This takes an unpleasant flip, Aarti and Madhurima battle. Vishaal wakes up and sees Madhurima and Aarti battle. He will get into the quarrel and speaks up for Madhurima.

Paras comes into the ring and each the boys get into one other’ boys head to head battle’. Each these males communicate up for his or her girls and battle badly.