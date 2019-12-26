Bigg Boss 13 Vikas Gupta talks about Shehnaaz Gill after coming out of BB House

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is lastly out of Bigg Boss home. For the previous a number of days, there was information that Vikas Gupta would exit BB home as quickly as Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s enters the home. However now it’s confirmed that Devoleena shouldn’t be going to the Bigg Boss home once more. Nicely, Vikas Gupta appeared fairly emotional whereas going out of Bigg Boss home. Rashami Desai additionally began crying when Vikas Gupta left the home, however now that Vikas has come out of the home, he has made many revelations in regards to the contestants current in the home.

In an interview to Spotboye, Vikas Gupta informed that he needs to see Shehnaaz Gill because the winner in Bigg Boss 13. In the course of the dialog, Vikas Gupta said- ‘I would like Shehnaz to win Bigg Boss present. She is kind of entertaining in Bigg Boss home. She by no means quarrels or assaults anybody. I additionally favored Asim and Siddharth within the present. However Shehnaz is totally different. Speaking about his journey, Vikas Gupta revealed – ‘I’m very proud of my little journey. The time has come and gone. ‘

Speaking about his bond with Siddharth Shukla, Vikas Gupta stated – ‘We each have very totally different friendships. I felt very emotional after I was leaving dwelling. ‘ Once I got here out of the home, the Colours workforce informed me that lots of people had turn into emotional about my departure. I additionally turned very emotional after listening to this. I’m very blissful to have the ability to carry positivity in my home by getting into fashion.