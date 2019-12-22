Bigg Boss 13 Vindu Dara Singh and Manu Punjabi slams Rashami Desai, read details

The battle between Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13’s home will not be taking the identify of the top. On account of this battle, persons are seen divided on social media. On the one hand some folks have come out in assist of Sidharth Shukla, however some persons are making an attempt to justify Rashami.

Celebrities in addition to former Bigg Boss contestants have jumped into this battle and everyone seems to be concerned in making an attempt to provide their perspective on this battle. Speaking about Vindu Dara Singh and Manu Punjabi, who had been a part of this present, each of them have held Rashami Desai accountable.

Manu Punjabi has put forth his level in a tweet. Manu Punjabi, who was part of Bigg Boss, has written that “Rashmi Desai is no less. When Siddharth has said something wrong, what was the need to say wrong to you. In the midst of the fight, she abuses mother, sister and then says that Sidharth is wrong. While inside, you say that I will look outside and see inside too… you please shut up a little.”

Or Yeh kya tha #SiddharthShukla ESI LADKI #RashmiDesai kesi ladki? 1000TIMES Repeat!DEAR #RASHMI APKO GALAT BOLA AAP RETURN MAI KUCH GALAT NHI BOLTI INSAF MAGTI #MAA #Bhen sab nikal diya fir tho bas karo.Bhar aakar bhi emblem ko dekhugi Ander bhi dekhugi pls Shant rho thoda sa🙏 — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) December 21, 2019



On the similar time, he has retweeted a photograph of Vindu Dara Singh, by which it’s written that when you hate girls card gamers, then retweet this submit. Vindu has retweeted this submit and it’s clear that he too is in opposition to Rashami Desai’s angle.

RT when you hate girls card😖

Give me max RTs on this now#SidManiaEverywhere #[email protected] @sidharth_shukla — Sidharth Shukla Official FC♥️ (@OfficialSidFC) December 21, 2019



In the interim, let me let you know that together with Salman Khan Rashami, Sidharth Shukla can be going to be heard very effectively. In such a scenario, it should be seen whether or not within the coming days each of them relax at residence or not?