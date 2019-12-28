Bigg boss 13 Vindu Dara Singh and Ssim Riaz’s brother Umar gets into an ugly fight over Sidharth Shukla and uses term like Guu

The fact of Bigg Boss 13, which is aired on Colours TV, is being seen with controversy extra outdoors the home than the uproar in the home of Bigg Boss 13. Within the TV present, common battle between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riyaz is growing and the discuss has reached a excessive level. On the similar time, their fan golf equipment, that are supporting them outdoors the home, have additionally began combating one another badly. Vindu Dara Singh, the winner of Bigg Boss Season three, is supporting Siddharth Shukla out of the home and makes feedback each day through tweets or interviews. On the similar time, Umar Riaz (brother of Asim Riaz), the contestant and mannequin of the home, additionally stands in full assist of his brother. However now each of them are at loggerheads with their favourite contestants. There was a fierce battle between them on Twitter. The extent of their battle has turn into so soiled that the 2 have began utilizing phrases like ‘goo’ for one another. By studying these tweets, your brow goes to show round. You’ll be able to see the standing of this Twitter struggle began between Umar Riaz and Vindu Dara Singh via their tweets beneath.

Vindu Dara Singh and Umar Riaz clashed with one another

SidharthShukla, guu major haath nahin dalteh! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 27, 2019

Ab hath daal diya hai to thoda guu chakha ke rahega hamara faizal!saare badle lega!🤣#AsimRiazForTheWin https://t.co/OzgNxIpkkg — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 27, 2019

Hum neh likha “SidharthShukla guu main haath nahin dalteh” Sidharth ne nahin dala par tune zaroor dala hath, Abb tu hello chak Leh, waise bhi guu tere bhai ka hello hai, ghar ki baath hai!, apna samajh keh kaa Leh!🤣 https://t.co/aVm3ENGa6t — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

Waise hum neh kissi ka naam nahin liya tha, Physician sab neh apna muah kol keh apne hello muah major dala? Kya boltah hai @realumarriaz bhai aap janawaron ka Physician hai kya? 🤓 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

I’m educated sufficient to grasp who you identified that tweet too. Physician to insanoon ka hoon sir however after seeing ur behaviour, jaanwaron ka bi banna padega. Chamanprash khao aur dimaag ki tandarosti badao! https://t.co/tzpvXiHzEG — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 28, 2019

Congrats-1st educated particular person on twitter!Amen!

Hv u seen how ur bro behaves in a battle?

Sar hilatah hai ek taraf aur ful physique vibration mode peh,aur muah toh ek grinder ki tarah hiltah hai,aur patah nahin kya kya hilatah hai-jaise ki ek khilona jis keh saar peh chavi mari ho! 🤓 https://t.co/dnnzicbQHZ — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

And do tell us if it’s good to be felicitated as the primary educated particular person on twitter!

Hum log to nalle hai!

You’ll be able to choose up ur superiority really feel and stuff it in someplace! As u claimed you might be sensible sufficient so I assume u may even perceive what I imply by the above! 😇 https://t.co/dnnzicbQHZ — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

I dont want felicitation from a grown up grownup such as you who behaves like a child !Oh yeah m sensible enuff to grasp that, additionally if u know me am a basic surgeon, if i begin shoving and packing up belongings you ll be in bother.

Hope u are clever sufficient(if in any respect)to grasp that! https://t.co/Sjl3Hp1vs3 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 28, 2019

Bada fashion maar raha hai, Doc hai! Hum log sab kabutar hai

He’s excessive class,hum sub sadak chap

Yehi hain inki aur iss ki bhai ki mentality

And Asin lectured on being a center class!

They STINK off perspective, at first v candy after which the dagger within the again.

NO MORE REPLIES! 😡 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

If u ever went to highschool ull notice center class is by ur earnings and physician is by ur training, they’ve a distinction. Get this man into highschool, sufficient of me being his tutor! 👎 https://t.co/RoaCM9ZRj5 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 28, 2019

He’s a health care provider, OMG he’s a health care provider! Nicely child I’m not a ward boy who’s right here to blow smoke up your rear or a nurse on the working desk!

No I by no means went to highschool, I used to be house tutored!

U and that TinTin bro are nothing however bragging cats! https://t.co/bqn3EP4e0Z — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

Can someone google up and see if he’s an actual surgeon and which hospital does he practise.

He appears to be on time each time on twitter!

Each bro’s hv similar strategy- choose up a man and attempt to chew him – DUDE THIS IS THE REAL WORLD NOT UR FANTASY F* LAND! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019



The battle between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz is consistently getting soiled and horrible. One other glimpse of their battle can also be to look within the upcoming episodes. On the similar time, to unravel the problems between them, the makers have taken the assist of Rohit Shetty who’s going to come back in the home and present the mirror to each.