Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Panjabi support Sidharth after fight with…

As quickly as Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 ended, a Twitter warfare started between followers of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, with champions of ‘Sidnaaz’ taking sides.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kamya Panjabi lead Sidharth’s followers in supporting him. “Sid Aarti ko sav kare toh galat,tum Gulati par gulatiya maro toh sahi? Most of da task u played against sid as u only say u r a flipper!Apni convinience par flip kar jana n apni convinience par Sid ke paas aajana is not pyar its a GAME wich u r playin vy well den y all dis drama?” she tweeted.

Sid Aarti ko sav kare toh galat,tum Gulati par gulatiya maro toh sahi? Most of da activity u performed towards sid as u solely say u r a flipper!Apni convinience par flip kar jana n apni convinience par Sid ke paas aajana is just not pyar its a GAME wich u r playin vy effectively den y all dis drama? — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 23, 2020

Actor and former winner of the truth present Vindu Dara Singh has been a relentless supporter of Sidharth and he hoped host Salman Khan will expose Shehnaaz and save Sidharth from getting harm. “Sid’s best pals in BB used & backstabbed him & stil use him 2go further! FACT:- SID IS IN LUV WT HER I hope @BeingSalmanKhan informs Sid abt d conversation bet Sana & Rashmi n the FAKE tears & LAUGHTERS Bhai hs always helped ppl,I hope he will get Sid bk on track #NoMoreSidNaaz,” he tweeted.

FACT:- SID IS IN LUV WT HER I hope @BeingSalmanKhan informs Sid abt d dialog wager Sana & Rashmi n the FAKE tears & LAUGHTERS Bhai hs all the time helped ppl,I hope he’ll get Sid bk on monitor #NoMoreSidNaaz — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 23, 2020

Shehnaaz has been upset with Sidharth and crying ceaselessly ever since he advised her that she couldn’t be loyal to anybody as she was not loyal to her dad and mom. Sidharth had advised her, “I wasn’t talking to you as a time pass. But I have noticed and learnt after meeting many people. If you can’t be loyal to your parents, you can’t be loyal to anybody else. I don’t like to associate with such people.”

On Wednesday’s episode, Shehnaaz advised Sidharth, “I hate you. Mai bahar ja k nikalungi sab (i will vent once I am out of the show).” Sidharth replied saying, “Jis jis ko jaha jaha nikalna hai nikalo (you can vent out wherever you want).” Shehnaaz stated she would meet him as soon as however declared he won’t. “Mai milunga hi nahi tujhse,” he stated. He additionally stated he won’t ever hate her however will definitely not keep in contact along with her.

I knew from the very first day that @shehnaazshine was gonna change.. shehnaz, right here’s an recommendation for ya.. please attempt to take any relationship significantly.. please! Guys Cease posting crap abt #SidNaaz.. caus in response to Shehnaz it’s completed. Please begin supporting @sidharth_shukla — Harris Ahmad (@Techitoffers) January 22, 2020

Followers of Sidharth additionally supported him. “shehnaz, here’s an advice for ya.. please try to take any relationship seriously.. please! Guys Stop posting crap abt #SidNaaz.. caus according to Shehnaz it’s finished. Please start supporting @sidharth_shukla,” one tweeted.

If #SidharthShukla could make #ShehnaazGill with holding Jealouswala then why not this? Sidharth you began it. 😡 And she or he did not flip, for those who would have held her and advised her issues she would have been with you. Humorous half is she helps you despite the fact that you harm her! #SidNaaz https://t.co/4UAgBpZxOv — Siby Abraham (@sibyabraham18) January 23, 2020

“If #SidharthShukla can make #ShehnaazGill with holding Jealouswala then why not this? Sidharth you started it. And she didn’t flip, if you would have held her and told her things she would have been with you. Funny part is she supports you even though you hurt her! #SidNaaz,” wrote a Shehnaaz fan.

