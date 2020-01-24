Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh says Sidharth Shukla ‘in real love’ with Shehnaaz, Gauahar slams him for disrespecting girls

Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh has stated Sidharth Shukla is in “real love” with Shehnaaz Gill and is harm the way in which one is “in college days.” In the meantime, one other Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has slammed Sidharth for disrespecting girls throughout his fights with Shehnaaz.

“Sid is in real love with her & it has hurt him to see her actions & talks with GG & Karthik. He is hurt and he wants her to know that – just like those college days! Everyone expected that Sana was serious abt Sid but she even proved love guru @BeingSalmanKhan wrong!” Vindu tweeted late Thursday.

As soon as once more, he expressed his needs that host Salman Khan ought to inform SIdharth about Shehnaaz. “I would wish bhai 2reveal the conversation between Rashmi & Sana! And as usual as he guides ppl in real life, get Sid out of it IT SHOULDNT AFFECT HIS GAME! (though it appears so) @BeingSalmanKhan Plus also clear d doubts of spitting on d pilllow Pillow thing we might b wrong!” he tweeted.

Gauahar Khan wrote, “Boyfriend banaane aayi hai , tere ko koi milega bhi nahi , these r simply few issues stated to shehnaz …. waah re Dosti !!!! A lot respecting girls !Poking , instigating , bullying ki chalti phirti misaal , was the one who was all the time heard saying woh poke karta hai , ……: god shefali, get a grip !!! Saying har angle se sumo wrestler lag rahi hai , was simply not proper ! in different information, Vishal was simply so confused !

Throughout a reasonably calm dialogue with Shehnaaz, Sidharth advised her that she had come to the home to make boyfriends. When she objected, he stated, “Nahi, tere to ban jaate hain har jagah (Not simply right here, you occur to make boyfriends all over the place).”

Earlier, he had advised her, “Tere saath attachment hai, alag si. Kisi insaan k saath aisi nahi rahi hai Aur wo aisi attachment jaisi meri ciggarrate k saath hai, Mereko pata hai problem de rahi hai par mai ja k pita hun (I have a different kind of attachment with you, it is like my attachment with cigarettes. I know it hurts me but I will smoke it nonetheless).”

