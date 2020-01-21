Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh says ‘deeply in love’ with Madhurima Tuli, says might by no means come out of it’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli was thrown out of the present for attacking ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan. Quickly after her exit, Vishal confessed within the newest episode that he was nonetheless in love together with her and was feeling sorry for her.

Within the final episode, Vishal confessed to Shehnaaz Gill how he was feeling unhealthy concerning the eviction of his ‘ex-girlfriend’. When Shehnaaz requested him if he felt sorry for it, he replied, “a lot”, including that he additionally needed to specific this to Madhurima. Claiming that he doesn’t care about what she thinks about him, he mentioned that he’ll meet her after the present. Asim Riaz interrupted the dialog asking, “For the beating?” to which Vishal replied, “No, not for the beating. I am deeply in love with her.”

As Shehnaaz asks if his emotions have strengthened for the best way Madhurima was evicted from the home, Vishal once more mentioned, “I was always deeply in love with her.” He additionally made it clear that he liked her not as a result of how she left and mentioned, “No matter she beats me up or kills me, she has 1000 reasons for not staying with me, even I have 1000 reasons, I could never come out it.”

Speaking concerning the incident which led to her premature exit, Madhurima had informed Pinkvilla in an interview, “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get him injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better.”

Referring to a different incident when she had hit him with a slipper, she mentioned, “When I hit Vishal with slippers and he went inside the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to throw me out or apologise. Despite that I forgave him and went back to reconnect. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have played my game and not concentrated on the relationship part. He just did not want to see my in the house, that shows how much he hated me,” Madhurima mentioned.

