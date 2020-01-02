Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga instigate Shehnaaz Gill to end…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga instigate Shehnaaz Gill to finish her friendship with Sidharth Shukla

Up to date: Jan 02, 2020 12:54 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share an in depth bond with one another nevertheless it appears their housemates at the moment are on a mission to interrupt their friendship. Shehnaaz has even confessed her love for him and continues to woo him along with her cute antics.

The makers have now shared a promo of the upcoming episode which reveals how the housemates try to govern her and create a rift between the 2. The video reveals Vishal Aditya Singh telling Shehnaaz how Sidharth criticises her behind her again. Shefali Bagga asks her why she continues to take insults from Sidharth. Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are additionally seen speaking about them in one other nook of the home.

Their followers have been livid to study in regards to the new improvement and got here out in assist of them. A fan wrote, “We don’t care what other housemates are trying to do to break #SidNaaz . Only thing we know that no one can break this bond as its pure, different and not even Sid and Sana.” One other mentioned, “The main reason why shefali and vishal saying this thing? Because #SidharthShukla allowed them to talk like this! He insults her every time in front of enemies! Shehnaaz Gill Waise akele hi kafi hai! She isn’t part of any group .”

We do not care what different housemates try to do to interrupt #SidNaaz . Solely factor we all know that nobody can break this bond as its pure, totally different and never even Sid and Sana pic.twitter.com/MH9gxEZJgv — Simmo🇦🇺 (@simranuppal911) January 2, 2020

There have been additionally many viewers who need Sidharth and Shehnaaz to separate. Accusing Sidharth of babysitting Shehnaaz, a viewer wrote, “Main To Bolti Hun HO Jaye MANIPULATE..I WISH Ho Jaye Alag (I wish they separate) #Sidharth Se.. Wese Bhi Sare Din Uski BABYSITTING Karta Rehta hn.”

Within the newest episode, Shehnaaz was seen confessing, “I need him and I love him. I need a man like him.” Arti Singh was seen counselling the 2 and requested Sidharth what he likes in Shehnaaz. He replied, “nothing and everything”. On being requested if he’ll take the ache to trave to Mohali to fulfill her, he mentioned, “No, because she will come to Mumbai.”

