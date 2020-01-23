Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh’s cheating costs him dearly, Sidharth Shukla has…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh’s dishonest prices him dearly, Sidharth Shukla has the final snort. Watch

The viewers of Bigg Boss 13 will get to witness a whole lot of tough motion within the upcoming episode because the contestants participate in a process to win immunity from the nominations. The makers have shared a glimpse of a process in progress which had Vishal Aditya Singh because the moderator. However he was slammed by Bigg Boss for dishonest and misusing his rights to learn his buddies.

The promo video reveals Vishal and Shehnaaz Gill plotting their recreation plan. He’s keen on Shehnaaz throughout the recreation and awards her two further factors. When Sidharth Shukla confronts him, he refuses to acknowledge it.

Later, Bigg Boss declares that Vishal was certainly dishonest throughout the recreation and pronounces no immunity process shall be held sooner or later. This leaves all of the contestants fuming with Sidharth having the final snort.

Vishal’s actions didn’t go down properly with the viewers of the present. A viewer mocked Shehnaaz and Vishal’s group of buddies and wrote, “HAhahaah Looser Cheater. Charo Ka muh Utar gya. Unfair kya Hota h @BiggBoss Ghatiya Sanchalan Tha wo Apne Ap ko Biggboss Smjhne chle The So Called game changer hahahah. Lol. Tonight it’s Too Much Fun.”

One other viewer slammed Bigg Boss who declared Vishal as probably the most confused moderator ever and wrote, “Biggboss used to be very professional in talk. Calling him confused? And the way bb treated Asim in confession room is seriously ridiculous. We see someone is spamming in your format for favouring Shukla. Is saal Biggboss khud confused lgra h.”

When you understand you are heading in the right direction, you sit again and let Karma do its job!! #SidharthShukla maintain smiling child it fits you!! Those that trigger you ache won’t ever get peace nor inside by no means outdoors BiggBoss home!#BiggBoss13 #bb13 #NoMoreSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/2PWP2MgLKg — 💞💞ROSHNI💞💞 #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) January 23, 2020

A number of followers of Sidharth shared his meme and wrote, “When you know you’re on the right track, you sit back and let Karma do its job!! #SidharthShukla keep smiling baby it suits you!! Those who cause you pain will never get peace nor inside never outside BiggBoss house!”

