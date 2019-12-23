Bigg Boss 13 Vote – Who gets nominated for Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Eviction? Vote Below for your favourite contestant

Bigg Boss 13 have entered week 13 which suggests it’s time for eviction nomination which occurred on Monday 23rd December 2019. The nomination course of this week was easy as Salman Khan was current throughout at the moment Monday’s episode. Therefore Bigg Boss introduced that the identical contestants from final week are nominated for eviction. Sidharth Shukla despite the fact that was initially nominated for two steady weeks and this being his 2nd week is robotically nominated for eviction. Sidharth Shukla is again from hospital and so is Paras Chhabra, therefore the viewers are actually trying ahead to the home in full energy this week. Within the nomination job every housemate has to interrupt a glass on two different housemate’s head whom they want to nominate and that too with a cause. These contestants are nominated for eviction in week 13. Infact the voting continues this week from week 12 and the identical contestants are nominated for this week. Asim Riaz just isn’t within the listing as he’s the captain of the home from Week 12 and therefore he’s faraway from nomination course of.