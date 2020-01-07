Bigg Boss 13 Voting Online Week 15 – Who gets nominated for eviction this week, Vote below

Bigg Boss 13 has reached Week 15 and it’s time to appoint housemates for this week’s eviction. Bigg Boss proclaims nomination process for this week which entails housemates to commerce the home properties to get saved from eviction nomination. Bigg Boss will announce which furnishings to be taken and the housemates need to determine unanimously if they might preserve the furnishings or commerce it to avoid wasting a housemate in a given time. As ordinary there have been no unity amongst housemates and so they get divided into two teams and in a single group it was Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira and Arti.
Whereas within the different group it was Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala whereas Shehnaaz haven’t taken any group however Sidharth and Paras believed that Shehnaz would assist them. The housemates make efforts to come back to a typical consensus when Bigg Boss places up the inexperienced mattress within the backyard for barter. Whereas the talk is on whether or not save Mahira, Shehnaz makes it clear that she doesn’t need to save her. She stands her floor and the prospect goes to waste.
Later, when the housemates attempt to decide on saving Aarti, Shehnaz turns round and adjustments disagrees on saving Aarti, too. This leaves Aarti, Sidharth and Paras in shock. The place Mahira loses her calm on Shehnaz, Shehnaz taunts Paras and Sidharth saying that if they will play video games together with her, she will be able to do the identical. Ultimately not one of the housemates obtained saved and everybody in the home obtained nominated for elimination.
Listed here are the week 15 nominated contestants:
- Asim Riaz
- Arti Singh
- Mahira Sharma
- Madhurima Tuli
- Paras Chhabra
- Rashami Desai
- Shehnaaz Gill
- Shefali Jariwala
- Vishal Adithya Singh
Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 15
- Voting by way of Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant
- Voting by way of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner
- Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/
You may vote at our voting ballot to get prompt outcomes about your favorite contestants
Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant
