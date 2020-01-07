Bigg Boss 13 Voting Online Week 15 – Who gets nominated for eviction this week, Vote below

Bigg Boss 13 has reached Week 15 and it’s time to appoint housemates for this week’s eviction. Bigg Boss proclaims nomination process for this week which entails housemates to commerce the home properties to get saved from eviction nomination. Bigg Boss will announce which furnishings to be taken and the housemates need to determine unanimously if they might preserve the furnishings or commerce it to avoid wasting a housemate in a given time. As ordinary there have been no unity amongst housemates and so they get divided into two teams and in a single group it was Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira and Arti.

Whereas within the different group it was Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala whereas Shehnaaz haven’t taken any group however Sidharth and Paras believed that Shehnaz would assist them. The housemates make efforts to come back to a typical consensus when Bigg Boss places up the inexperienced mattress within the backyard for barter. Whereas the talk is on whether or not save Mahira, Shehnaz makes it clear that she doesn’t need to save her. She stands her floor and the prospect goes to waste.