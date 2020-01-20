Bigg Boss 13 Voting Online – Who are nominated for elimination in Week 17, Vote below

Bigg Boss season 13 is nearing finale and with simply 4 weeks much less issues are getting much more aggressive now. We have now entered the 17th Week of Bigg Boss season 13 and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see who will get nominated for this week’s eviction. There are 9 contestants remaining in Bigg Boss. They’re

Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaz Gill

Rashami Desai

Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma

Shefali Zariwala

Arti Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh

With Asim Riaz profitable the elite activity final week he’s eligible to make use of his energy to save lots of himself from nominations this week. Vishal Aditya Singh is already nominated for eviction this week due to his struggle with Madhurima Tuli final week. Who else will get nominated for this week’s eviction and the followers of the celebs shall be eagerly ready to vote and save their favorite contestants from elimination.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 17 Nomination Checklist for Eviction

Vishal Aditya Singh

Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz

Keep tuned for the remainder of contestants. Sidharth and Asim are nominated for the violent struggle as soon as once more in tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 17

Voting via Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant

Voting via MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner

Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/