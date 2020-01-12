Bigg Boss 13 Voting Online – Who will get eliminated during Week 16?

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode for Week 15 is aired and Salman Khan has lastly stated eviction will occur on the backstage and he received’t be asserting the elimination this week. The dwell viewers have been disenchanted little bit however they didnot get data on who will get evicted from the ten contestants nominated. Then Bigg Boss later introduced that since this week the TRP was the best ever they didnot need to eradicate anybody however the nominations of all ten contestants stays and the voting will proceed for Week 16 too.