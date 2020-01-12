Bigg Boss 13 Voting Online – Who will get eliminated during Week 16?

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode for Week 15 is aired and Salman Khan has lastly stated eviction will occur on the backstage and he received’t be asserting the elimination this week. The dwell viewers have been disenchanted little bit however they didnot get data on who will get evicted from the ten contestants nominated. Then Bigg Boss later introduced that since this week the TRP was the best ever they didnot need to eradicate anybody however the nominations of all ten contestants stays and the voting will proceed for Week 16 too.
Listed below are the week 16 nominated contestants:
- Asim Riaz
- Arti Singh
- Mahira Sharma
- Madhurima Tuli
- Paras Chhabra
- Rashami Desai
- Sidharth Shukla
- Shehnaaz Gill
- Shefali Jariwala
- Vishal Adithya Singh
Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 16
- Voting by Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant
- Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner
- Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/
You’ll be able to vote at our voting ballot to get prompt outcomes about your favorite contestants
Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant
Add Comment