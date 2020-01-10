Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 10th January: Siddharth, Shehnaz and Asim Are Safe, Four Contestants Will Battle it Out in the Last Day of Voting for Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a fantastic extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Loads of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth and Asim’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers aren’t but out from the ugly spat between Madhurima and Vishal, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week might be an important one. There have been no captains this week because the captaincy process was abruptly stopped. It should be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he could get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, all of the contestants are current in elimination nominations this week. Nevertheless, it might be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard. It’s to be famous that she has a two week nomination penalty for hitting Vishal with a slipper.

The large weapons, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are nominated this week.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Vishal or Madhurima might be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 15

Asim Riaz

Arti Singh

Mahira Sharma

Madhurima Tuli

Paras Chhabra

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Jariwala

Vishal Adithya Singh

Siddharth and Asim in High 2 In Main Polling Studies, Arti Singh, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala in Hazard Zone – Day three of Viewers Voting – January 10th

As anticipated, Siddharth and Asim are main in main polling reviews from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was stunning to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Siddharth and Asim are alone on the prime with a whopping 62% vote share between them. Nevertheless, these are early tendencies and can swing both means.Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala aren’t protected by a mile. Although, Madhurima and Vishal are trailing the voting tendencies can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. It might be fascinating to see the gimmicks which Paras and Siddharth may do to avoid wasting Mahira this week.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Paras and Siddharth, Will She Reach Her Combat?

Shehnaaz is likely one of the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is more likely to be saved from eliminations, she made some surprising flips through the elimination nominations for this week. She denied to agree to avoid wasting Mahira or Arti Singh and this didn’t go down properly Siddharth or Paras. Will Shehnaz proceed to be the lone insurgent in her personal clan or facet with Asim and Rashami?

Is Mahira’s Upsurge Coming to a Halt?

Mahira did not have any credibility aside from her normal rants and siding with Paras. By no means has she carried out any process with utmost will and is understood for her rants towards fellow contestants in her squeaky voice. Nevertheless, it’s a shock to see her main the viewers voting over Rashami Desai. Rashami is constant within the prime four or 5 contestants within the weekly reputation polls. Mahira additionally entered the highest 5 within the reputation polls final week.

Nevertheless, will all of the contestants nominated this week, it might be fascinating to see if Mahira can proceed to extend her presence within the elite membership of the home.

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s battle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into High 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads persistently ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest battle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 buddies whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the preferred feminine contestant in the home. Is it definitely worth the danger?

Arti Singh, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala In A Shut Combat To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed battle until the top. Presently, based mostly on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nevertheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala aren’t very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination might be too shut. Arti Singh can be within the backside however her vote share has elevated marginally in comparison with the opposite three.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal are attempting to remain united or break one another’s heads to get some protection. The excellent news for them is that it’s working. Nevertheless, in the case of constructive picture and credibility Shefali Jariwala takes a step above the duo as they wrestle to get out of the highest two.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day three of Viewers Voting – January 10th

Asim Riaz – 31% vote share Arti Singh – 2% vote share Mahira Sharma – four% vote share Madhurima Tuli – 2% vote share Paras Chhabra – three% vote share Rashami Desai – eight% vote share Sidharth Shukla – 33% vote share Shehnaaz Gill – 15% vote share Shefali Jariwala – 2% vote share Vishal Adithya Singh – 2% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 15

Voting via Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting via MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You’ll be able to vote at our voting ballot to get prompt outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback beneath.