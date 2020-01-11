Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 11th January: No Stage Eviction in Weekend Ka Vaar or No Eviction Plans for this Week?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth and Asim’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers aren’t but out from the ugly spat between Madhurima and Vishal, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week shall be a vital one. There have been no captains this week because the captaincy activity was abruptly stopped. It have to be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he could get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, all of the contestants are current in elimination nominations this week. Nevertheless, it could be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard. It’s to be famous that she has a two week nomination penalty for hitting Vishal with a slipper.

The large weapons, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are nominated this week.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Vishal or Madhurima shall be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 15

Asim Riaz

Arti Singh

Mahira Sharma

Madhurima Tuli

Paras Chhabra

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Jariwala

Vishal Adithya Singh

No Eviction Announcement in Weekend Ka Vaar or No Eviction This Week?

In response to viewers voting polls, the highest 4 comprising of Siddharth, Shehnaz, Rashmi and Asim are secure for positive. Paras and Mahira are prone to be a part of the listing of secure contestants too. Nevertheless, in accordance with surprising stories, Salman Khan is not going to be asserting any evictions on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. He introduced that the evictions shall be taken care inside the home.

Therefore, the likelihood lies with Bigg Boss making the announcement like he did with Arhaan and Shefali Bagga. The opposite chance is that there is not going to be any eliminations deliberate for this week.

Siddharth and Asim in Prime 2 In Main Polling Reviews, Arti Singh, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 11th

As anticipated, Siddharth and Asim are main in main polling stories from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was shocking to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing laborious to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth and Asim are alone on the high with a whopping 61% vote share between them. Nevertheless, these are early developments and can swing both approach.Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala aren’t secure by a mile. Although, Madhurima and Vishal are trailing the voting developments can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. It might be fascinating to see the gimmicks which Paras and Siddharth would possibly do to avoid wasting Mahira this week.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Paras and Siddharth, Will She Achieve Her Combat?

Shehnaaz is without doubt one of the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she made some surprising flips in the course of the elimination nominations for this week. She denied to agree to avoid wasting Mahira or Arti Singh and this didn’t go down properly Siddharth or Paras. Will Shehnaz proceed to be the lone insurgent in her personal clan or aspect with Asim and Rashami?

Is Mahira’s Upsurge Coming to a Halt?

Mahira did not have any credibility apart from her standard rants and siding with Paras. By no means has she carried out any activity with utmost will and is thought for her rants towards fellow contestants in her squeaky voice. Nevertheless, it’s a shock to see her main the viewers voting over Rashami Desai. Rashami is constant within the high four or 5 contestants within the weekly reputation polls. Mahira additionally entered the highest 5 within the reputation polls final week.

Nevertheless, will all of the contestants nominated this week, it could be fascinating to see if Mahira can proceed to extend her presence within the elite membership of the home.

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s battle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into Prime 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads persistently ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The current battle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 mates whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the preferred feminine contestant in the home. Is it well worth the danger?

Arti Singh, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala In A Shut Combat To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be an in depth battle until the top. At present, based mostly on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nevertheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala aren’t very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination shall be too shut. Arti Singh can also be within the backside however her vote share has elevated marginally in comparison with the opposite three.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal try to remain united or break one another’s heads to get some protection. The excellent news for them is that it’s working. Nevertheless, relating to constructive picture and credibility Shefali Jariwala takes a step above the duo as they battle to get out of the highest two.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Elimination Vote Share In response to Information Crunch Polls – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 11th

Asim Riaz – 30% vote share (SAFE) Arti Singh – 2% vote share Mahira Sharma – four% vote share Madhurima Tuli – 2% vote share Paras Chhabra – three% vote share Rashami Desai – 11% vote share (SAFE) Sidharth Shukla – 31% vote share (SAFE) Shehnaaz Gill – 15% vote share (SAFE) Shefali Jariwala – 2% vote share Vishal Adithya Singh – 2% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 15

Voting by means of Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/

