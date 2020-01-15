Bigg Boss 13 Voting trends 15th January 2020 – Sidharth and Asim on Top, Shefali, Paras, Madhurima, Arti in danger of eviction this week

Bigg Boss 13 is in week 16 and the contestants are combating fiercely with one another to get extra display screen time and viewers assist. This week being household week relations of all of the housemates are coming into Bigg Boss home. As we speak on 15th January 2020 Shehnaaz Gill father enters the home and warns her to steer clear of Sidharth and Paras Chhabra. Mahira’s mom warns Paras to not kiss her daughter whereas Paras’s mom reminds him about his girlfriend exterior Bigg Boss home.
Asim Riaz received the Elite membership process however he didnot use it to save lots of from nomination this week and therefore all of the contestants inside the home are nominated for eviction. Sidharth and Asim as normal are main on High and there may be very slim margin between them by way of voting proportion. Shehnaz’s voting proportion has gone down a bit owing to her antics towards Sidharth and Salman Khan. Even Himanshi Khurana spoke about Shehnaz’s behaviour and the way it affected her life briefly in an interview for Spotboye.
Asim has bounced again strongly and is narrowing his leads with Sidharth Shukla. The voting proportion of Shefali Jariwala is at 1 whereas for Paras is at 2, Vishal Adithya and Madhurima fought making an attempt to get some screentime and viewers assist. It seems like they’re not working as they’re nonetheless lingering on the backside of voting desk.
Bigg Boss 13 Week 16 Elimination Vote Share In accordance with Information Crunch Polls – Day three of Viewers Voting – January 15th
- Asim Riaz – 28% vote share
- Arti Singh – three% vote share
- Mahira Sharma – four% vote share
- Madhurima Tuli – four% vote share
- Paras Chhabra – 2% vote share
- Rashami Desai – eight% vote share
- Sidharth Shukla – 31% vote share
- Shehnaaz Gill – 16% vote share
- Shefali Jariwala – 1% vote share
- Vishal Adithya Singh – 2% vote share
Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 16
- Voting via Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote in your favorite contestant
- Voting via MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote in your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner
- Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/
You’ll be able to vote at our voting ballot to get instantaneous outcomes about your favorite contestants
Vote to save lots of your favorite contestant
Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback under.
