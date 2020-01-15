Bigg Boss 13 Voting trends 15th January 2020 – Sidharth and Asim on Top, Shefali, Paras, Madhurima, Arti in danger of eviction this week

Bigg Boss 13 is in week 16 and the contestants are combating fiercely with one another to get extra display screen time and viewers assist. This week being household week relations of all of the housemates are coming into Bigg Boss home. As we speak on 15th January 2020 Shehnaaz Gill father enters the home and warns her to steer clear of Sidharth and Paras Chhabra. Mahira’s mom warns Paras to not kiss her daughter whereas Paras’s mom reminds him about his girlfriend exterior Bigg Boss home.

Asim Riaz received the Elite membership process however he didnot use it to save lots of from nomination this week and therefore all of the contestants inside the home are nominated for eviction. Sidharth and Asim as normal are main on High and there may be very slim margin between them by way of voting proportion. Shehnaz’s voting proportion has gone down a bit owing to her antics towards Sidharth and Salman Khan. Even Himanshi Khurana spoke about Shehnaz’s behaviour and the way it affected her life briefly in an interview for Spotboye.