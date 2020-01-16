Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 16th January: Asim and Siddharth are Safe, Paras and Shefali Jariwala Are in Danger of Elimination this Week! Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its sixteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A number of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth and Asim’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers will not be but out from the ugly spat between Madhurima and Vishal, the sixteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week shall be an important one. There have been no captains final week because the captaincy job was abruptly stopped. It have to be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he might get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, all of the contestants are current in elimination nominations this week. Nonetheless, it might be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard. It’s to be famous that she has a two week nomination penalty for hitting Vishal with a slipper.

The large weapons, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are nominated this week as properly. The nominations have been carried ahead from final week.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise plenty of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Vishal or Madhurima shall be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 16

Asim Riaz

Arti Singh

Mahira Sharma

Madhurima Tuli

Paras Chhabra

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Jariwala

Vishal Adithya Singh

Siddharth, Asim in Prime 2 In Main Polling Studies, Paras Drops to Backside Two in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 16th

As anticipated, Siddharth and Asim are main in main polling experiences from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing laborious to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth and Asim are alone on the prime with a whopping 56% vote share between them. Nonetheless, these are early tendencies and can swing both means.Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala will not be protected by a mile. Although, Madhurima and Vishal are trailing the voting tendencies can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. A stunning twist is the presence of Paras within the backside two as Vishal and Madhurima inch above Shefali and Paras’ vote share.

Is the Prolonged Voting Section a Blessing In Disguise for Madhurima and Vishal?

Ultimately of the earlier week of voting, Madhurima and Vishal have been within the backside two of the viewers voting outcomes. Nonetheless, Bigg Boss determined to not have any eliminations final week and the voting traces continued with the identical tally for this week. Surprisingly, Paras and Shefali’s vote share dropped they usually entered the hazard zone. It could be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima and Vishal can swim above Paras’ and Shefali’s vote rely for a few days to be formally declared protected.

Shefali Jariwala’s Hunch from Prime 5 to Least In style Contestant Now Preventing Elimination Hazard!

Shefali Jariwala was the very best and strongest among the many flurry of wildcard entries who entered the home a couple of weeks in the past. Nonetheless, after the eviction of Himanshi she misplaced her unity with Asim and flipped to take the edges of Siddharth Shukla once more. This has gone down properly with the viewers. She is fairly silent and unnoticed in the home after he reunion with the Siddharth clan which is affecting her reputation as properly her possibilities of security this week.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Paras and Siddharth, Will She Achieve Her Struggle?

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she made some stunning flips in the course of the elimination nominations for this week. She denied to agree to save lots of Mahira or Arti Singh and this didn’t go down properly Siddharth or Paras. Will Shehnaz proceed to be the lone insurgent in her personal clan or aspect with Asim and Rashami?

Is Paras’ Upsurge Coming to a Halt?

Paras did not have any credibility apart from her common rants and siding with Mahira. By no means has he carried out any job with utmost will and is understood for his rants in opposition to fellow contestants in his bossy voice. Nonetheless, it’s a shock to see Paras fall into the underside three which makes the eviction drama extra attention-grabbing for this week.

Nonetheless, will all of the contestants nominated this week, it might be attention-grabbing to see if Paras can proceed to extend his presence within the elite membership of the home.

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s battle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into Prime 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads constantly ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest battle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 buddies whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the most well-liked feminine contestant in the home. Is it well worth the threat?

Arti Singh, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala In A Shut Struggle To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed battle until the top. Presently, based mostly on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nonetheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala will not be very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination shall be too shut. Arti Singh can also be within the backside however her vote share has elevated marginally in comparison with the opposite three.

When it comes to protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal try to remain united or break one another’s heads to get some protection. The excellent news for them is that it’s working. Nonetheless, on the subject of optimistic picture and credibility Shefali Jariwala takes a step above the duo as they wrestle to get out of the highest two.

Shefali Jariwala and Paras Chabbra are the underside two as of right now’s voting.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 16 Elimination Vote Share In response to Information Crunch Polls – Day four of Viewers Voting – January 16th

Asim Riaz – 28% vote share Arti Singh – three% vote share Mahira Sharma – four% vote share Madhurima Tuli – four% vote share Paras Chhabra – 2% vote share Rashami Desai – eight% vote share Sidharth Shukla – 31% vote share Shehnaaz Gill – 16% vote share Shefali Jariwala – 1% vote share Vishal Adithya Singh – three% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 16

Voting by Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You’ll be able to vote at our voting ballot to get instantaneous outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback under.