Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 23rd January – Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh are in danger of eviction, Asim Riaz has got 50% of Voting Percentage, Vote Now!!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its week 17 and the nomination course of has accomplished . The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a terrific extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth and Asim’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers aren’t but out from the ugly spat between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, the seventeenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will probably be an important one. There have been no captains final week because the captaincy process was abruptly stopped. It should be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he might get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, all of the contestants are current in elimination nominations this week. .

One of many large weapons, Asim Riaz nominated this week as nicely and he has gained greater than 50% of the votes.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise a variety of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Vishal or Paras Chhabra will probably be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 17

Asim Riaz

Arti Singh

Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra

Rashami Desai

Shefali Jariwala

Vishal Adithya Singh

Siddharth, Asim in Prime 2 In Main Polling Experiences, Shefali Jariwala and Paras in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 23rd

As anticipated, Siddharth and Asim are main in main polling experiences from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was shocking to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth and Asim are alone on the high with a whopping 56% vote share between them. Nevertheless, these are early tendencies and can swing both means.Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala aren’t protected by a mile. Although, Paras and Shefali are trailing the voting tendencies can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. A surprising twist is the presence of Paras within the backside two as Vishal and Shefali inch above Shefali and Paras’ vote share.

Will Preventing and Violence Acquire Protection, Votes?

There isn’t a dearth for violence in the home. Sidharth took violence to an all new stage as seasoned contestants like Paras and Mahira are taking part in extra sensibly now. Now we have seen Siddharth and Shehnaz resort to bodily tussles and so have many different contestants. Nevertheless, this appears a good way to realize protection and the contestants appear to know that.

Is the Prolonged Voting Part a Blessing In Disguise for Paras and Arti?

Ultimately of the earlier week of voting, Paras and Arti had been within the backside two of the viewers voting outcomes. Nevertheless, Bigg Boss determined to not have any eliminations final week and the voting strains continued with the identical tally for this week. Surprisingly, Paras and Shefali’s vote share dropped they usually entered the hazard zone. It will be attention-grabbing to see if Arti and Vishal can swim above Paras’ and Shefali’s vote rely for a few days to be formally declared protected.

Shefali Jariwala’s Stoop from Prime 5 to Least Common Contestant Now Preventing Elimination Hazard!

Shefali Jariwala was the perfect and strongest among the many flurry of wildcard entries who entered the home a number of weeks in the past. Nevertheless, after the eviction of Himanshi she misplaced her unity with Asim and flipped to take the perimeters of Siddharth Shukla once more. This has gone down nicely with the viewers. She is fairly silent and unnoticed in the home after he reunion with the Siddharth clan which is affecting her reputation as nicely her possibilities of security this week.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Siddharth, Will She Reach Her Battle?

Shehnaaz is without doubt one of the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is more likely to be saved from eliminations, she made some surprising flips in the course of the elimination nominations for this week. Sidharth and Shehnaaz struggle began when Sidharth saves Arti throughout eviction nomination than her befriend and rumoured woman buddy Shehnaaz Gill. Now she has joined with Sidharth’s rival Asim Riaz. Now we have some attention-grabbing episode coming tonight.

Is Paras’ Upsurge Coming to a Halt?

Paras didn’t have any credibility apart from her standard rants and siding with Mahira. By no means has he carried out any process with utmost will and is understood for his rants in opposition to fellow contestants in his bossy voice. Nevertheless, it’s a shock to see Paras fall into the underside three which makes the eviction drama extra attention-grabbing for this week.

Nevertheless, will all of the contestants nominated this week, it might be attention-grabbing to see if Paras can proceed to extend his presence within the elite membership of the home.

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s struggle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into Prime 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads persistently ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest struggle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 mates whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the preferred feminine contestant in the home. Is it well worth the threat?

Arti Singh, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala In A Shut Battle To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed struggle until the tip. Presently, primarily based on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nevertheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala aren’t very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination will probably be too shut. Arti Singh can also be within the backside however her vote share has elevated marginally in comparison with the opposite three.

Shefali Jariwala and Paras Chabbra are the underside two as of as we speak’s voting.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 17 Elimination Vote Share In response to HeraldPublicist Polls – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 17th

Asim Riaz – 37% vote share Arti Singh – 9% vote share Mahira Sharma – 11% vote share Paras Chhabra – 9% vote share Rashami Desai – 15% vote share Shefali Jariwala – 5% vote share Vishal Adithya Singh – 14% vote share



