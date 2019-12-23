Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 24th December: Siddharth Leads as Expected, Arhaan and Bagga in Danger of Elimination this week?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Lots of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers will not be but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the twelfth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week shall be an important one. The home has three new wild card contestants over the past couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often known as ‘Mastermind’) is in the home as a substitute for Devoleena. Vikas additionally rose to the place of captaincy. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 individuals together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras and Mahira is saved from eliminations but once more. Nevertheless, it might be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard.

Siddharth Shukla continues to be nominated as he’s present process a two week penalty for bodily aggression in opposition to Asim Riaz. As Bigg Boss determined to hold ahead the nominations for final week (besides Asim Riaz as a result of he’s the present Vivo captain of the week), the elimination combat appears harder than ever.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise plenty of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Arhaan, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima shall be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 13

Siddharth Shukla

Vishal Aditya Singh

Madhurima

Arhaan

Shefali Bagga

Arti Singh

Siddharth Leads with 62% Vote Share In Main Polling Reviews, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – December 24th

As anticipated, Siddharth Shukla is main in main polling studies from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was stunning to see the identical contestants from final week get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth is alone on the high as there isn’t a Asim this week. Nevertheless, these are early traits didn’t swing both manner. Madhurima shouldn’t be protected by a mile. Although, Arhaan and Bagga are trailing the voting traits can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. Inclusion of wildcard entries together with Vikas Gupta would possibly have an effect on Madhurima and Bagga’s prospects.

Arhaan, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Bagga In A Shut Struggle To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed combat until the top. At present, based mostly on numbers, Arhaan is within the backside. Nevertheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Bagga will not be very removed from him. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination shall be too shut.

When it comes to protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal are attempting to remain united and get some footage. Nevertheless, Arhaan is misplaced by way of his character and his breakup scene looming with Rashmi. Bagga took the violent option to get some traction by destroying issues within the captaincy job final week. She shall be on the lookout for injury management this week as she is trailing the viewers voting.

Will Madhurima Step Up the Recreation In opposition to Vishal?

Madhurima is making an attempt to take advantage of out of her hyperlinks with Vishal, as she is getting cornered by the older contestants like Mahira. She understands that her solely manner of gaining protection is by convey Vishal into the image. It could be fascinating to see how Vishal handles this. It is just anticipated to extend within the upcoming days.

Siddharth Shukla is Secure But Once more?

Siddharth was nominated for 2 consecutive weeks by Bigg Boss for exhibiting bodily aggression in opposition to Asim Riaz throughout a job. Nevertheless, with a whopping 67% vote share because the weekend approaches, it’s clear that Siddharth Shukla is protected from eliminations this week.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Affect on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it might be fascinating to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an affect in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Vikas Gupta’s plot and Arhaan is taking part in by Rashmi’s guidelines. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s difficulty to achieve floor in the home. The duo is doing every thing to achieve some traction. Nevertheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Arhaan will make a big rise within the reputation rankings within the first week.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is prone to change the dynamics of the home. The housemates together with Siddharth and Shehnaaz are jittery about his presence in the home. Nevertheless, the sport begins for the mastermind right here and now!

Shehnaz Drops from the Most Favourite Girl within the Home to the Most Hated!

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she has misplaced the religion and love of her fellow contestants in the home. After siding with Paras and Mahira, Siddharth and Shehnaaz appear to be shedding plenty of reputation each inside and outdoors the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – December 24th

Siddharth Shukla – 65% vote share Vishal Aditya Singh – 6% vote share Madhurima – 6% vote share Arhaan – eight% vote share Shefali Bagga – 5% vote share Arti Singh – 9% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 13

Voting by way of Voot App – You possibly can set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting by way of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You possibly can vote at our voting ballot to get instantaneous outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant



Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback beneath.