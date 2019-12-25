Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 25th December: Siddharth Leads with 64% vote share, Arhaan and Madhurima in Danger of Elimination this week?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Plenty of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers are usually not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the thirteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week shall be a vital one. The home has three new wild card contestants during the last couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often called ‘Mastermind’) is in the home as a alternative for Devoleena. Vikas additionally rose to the place of captaincy. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 individuals together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras and Mahira is saved from eliminations but once more. Nonetheless, it could be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard.

Siddharth Shukla continues to be nominated as he’s present process a two week penalty for bodily aggression in opposition to Asim Riaz. As Bigg Boss determined to hold ahead the nominations for final week (besides Asim Riaz as a result of he’s the present Vivo captain of the week), the elimination combat appears to be like harder than ever.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise quite a lot of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Arhaan, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima shall be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 13

Siddharth Shukla

Vishal Aditya Singh

Madhurima

Arhaan

Shefali Bagga

Arti Singh

Siddharth Leads with 64% Vote Share In Main Polling Reviews, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima and Arhaan in Hazard Zone – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – December 25th

As anticipated, Siddharth Shukla is main in main polling reviews from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see the identical contestants from final week get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are combating onerous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth is alone on the prime as there isn’t a Asim this week. Nonetheless, these are early tendencies didn’t swing both method. Madhurima is just not protected by a mile. Although, Arhaan and Bagga are trailing the voting tendencies can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. Inclusion of wildcard entries together with Vikas Gupta would possibly have an effect on Madhurima and Bagga’s prospects.

Arhaan, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Bagga In A Shut Battle To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed combat until the top. Presently, based mostly on numbers, Arhaan is within the backside. Nonetheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Bagga are usually not very removed from him. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination shall be too shut.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal are attempting to remain united and get some footage. Nonetheless, Arhaan is misplaced when it comes to his character and his breakup scene looming with Rashmi. Bagga took the violent method to get some traction by destroying issues within the captaincy activity final week. She shall be searching for injury management this week as she is trailing the viewers voting.

Will Madhurima Step Up the Recreation In opposition to Vishal?

Madhurima is making an attempt to take advantage of out of her hyperlinks with Vishal, as she is getting cornered by the older contestants like Mahira. She understands that her solely method of gaining protection is by convey Vishal into the image. It will be attention-grabbing to see how Vishal handles this. It’s only anticipated to extend within the upcoming days.

Siddharth Shukla is Secure But Once more?

Siddharth was nominated for 2 consecutive weeks by Bigg Boss for exhibiting bodily aggression in opposition to Asim Riaz throughout a activity. Nonetheless, with a whopping 67% vote share because the weekend approaches, it’s clear that Siddharth Shukla is protected from eliminations this week.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Impression on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it could be attention-grabbing to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an influence in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Vikas Gupta’s plot and Arhaan is taking part in by Rashmi’s guidelines. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s difficulty to achieve floor in the home. The duo is doing all the pieces to achieve some traction. Nonetheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Arhaan will make a major rise within the reputation rankings within the first week.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is prone to change the dynamics of the home. The housemates together with Siddharth and Shehnaaz are jittery about his presence in the home. Nonetheless, the sport begins for the mastermind right here and now!

Shehnaz Drops from the Most Favourite Girl within the Home to the Most Hated!

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she has misplaced the religion and love of her fellow contestants in the home. After siding with Paras and Mahira, Siddharth and Shehnaaz appear to be shedding quite a lot of reputation each inside and out of doors the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Elimination Vote Share In accordance with Information Crunch Polls – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – December 25th

Siddharth Shukla – 64% vote share Vishal Aditya Singh – 7% vote share Madhurima – 5% vote share Arhaan – 9% vote share Shefali Bagga – 6% vote share Arti Singh – 9% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 13

Voting by means of Voot App – You possibly can set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You possibly can vote at our voting ballot to get on the spot outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestant



