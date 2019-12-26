Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 26th December: Siddharth is Safe, Arhaan Jumps to Second Spot and Madhurima, Vishal in Danger of Elimination this week?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an awesome extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Quite a lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers are usually not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the thirteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week can be an important one. The home has three new wild card contestants during the last couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly referred to as ‘Mastermind’) is in the home as a substitute for Devoleena. Vikas additionally rose to the place of captaincy. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 folks together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras and Mahira is saved from eliminations but once more. Nevertheless, it might be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard.

Siddharth Shukla continues to be nominated as he’s present process a two week penalty for bodily aggression towards Asim Riaz. As Bigg Boss determined to hold ahead the nominations for final week (besides Asim Riaz as a result of he’s the present Vivo captain of the week), the elimination battle seems harder than ever.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise quite a lot of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Arhaan, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima can be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 13

Siddharth Shukla

Vishal Aditya Singh

Madhurima

Arhaan

Shefali Bagga

Arti Singh

Siddharth Leads with 63% Vote Share In Main Polling Experiences, Vishal, Madhurima in Hazard Zone – Day three of Viewers Voting – December 26th

As anticipated, Siddharth Shukla is main in main polling experiences from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was stunning to see the identical contestants from final week get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are combating exhausting to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth is alone on the high as there isn’t a Asim this week. Nevertheless, these are early developments didn’t swing both manner. Madhurima is just not protected by a mile. Although, Arhaan and Bagga are trailing the voting developments can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. Inclusion of wildcard entries together with Vikas Gupta would possibly have an effect on Madhurima and Bagga’s prospects.

Arhaan Jumps to Second Place in Viewers Vote Share, Will He Be Protected This Weekend?

Arhaan Khan shocked the viewers which a surprising second place within the complete votes acquired for this week’s eviction to date. Nevertheless, Siddharth Shukla leads the race by a mile. Arhaan was at risk of eviction from day 1 however he managed to get his followers triggered. Arhaan’s followers have been trending ‘vote for arhaan’ on Twitter within the final 24 hours. It’s fascinating to see Madhurima and Vishal naked the brunt of Arhaan’s spike. Nevertheless, the massive query is can be be protected this weekend?

Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Bagga In A Shut Combat To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed battle until the top. At the moment, primarily based on numbers, Arhaan is within the backside. Nevertheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Bagga are usually not very removed from him. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination can be too shut.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal try to remain united and get some footage. Nevertheless, Arhaan is misplaced by way of his character and his breakup scene looming with Rashmi. Bagga took the violent solution to get some traction by destroying issues within the captaincy process final week. She can be on the lookout for injury management this week as she is trailing the viewers voting.

Will Madhurima Step Up the Recreation In opposition to Vishal?

Madhurima is trying to take advantage of out of her hyperlinks with Vishal, as she is getting cornered by the older contestants like Mahira. She understands that her solely manner of gaining protection is by carry Vishal into the image. It could be fascinating to see how Vishal handles this. It’s only anticipated to extend within the upcoming days.

Siddharth Shukla is Protected But Once more?

Siddharth was nominated for 2 consecutive weeks by Bigg Boss for exhibiting bodily aggression towards Asim Riaz throughout a process. Nevertheless, with a whopping 67% vote share because the weekend approaches, it’s clear that Siddharth Shukla is protected from eliminations this week.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Affect on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it might be fascinating to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an influence in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Vikas Gupta’s plot and Arhaan is taking part in by Rashmi’s guidelines. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s problem to realize floor in the home. The duo is doing all the things to realize some traction. Nevertheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Arhaan will make a major rise within the reputation rankings within the first week.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is more likely to change the dynamics of the home. The housemates together with Siddharth and Shehnaaz are jittery about his presence in the home. Nevertheless, the sport begins for the mastermind right here and now!

Shehnaz Drops from the Most Favourite Girl within the Home to the Most Hated!

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is more likely to be saved from eliminations, she has misplaced the religion and love of her fellow contestants in the home. After siding with Paras and Mahira, Siddharth and Shehnaaz appear to be dropping quite a lot of reputation each inside and outdoors the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day three of Viewers Voting – December 26th

Siddharth Shukla – 64% vote share Vishal Aditya Singh – 6% vote share Madhurima – 5% vote share Arhaan – 10% vote share Shefali Bagga – 7% vote share Arti Singh – 9% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 13

Voting by means of Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by means of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You may vote at our voting ballot to get prompt outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback under.