Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 27th December: Siddharth is Safe, Will there be double eviction this week?

That is the ultimate day results of Bigg Boss 13 week 13 nominations. The voting ballot was closed by in the present day 12am however now there are experiences that we might have a double elimination this week. Learn beneath to know which two contestants have the least voting share and who might get evicted from Bigg Boss home this week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Lots of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers should not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the thirteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will likely be a vital one. Shehnaaz lastly turns into captain this week by beating Vishal Adithya Singh because the housemates supported her over Vishal. It should be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote and there are causes that he might get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, Paras and Mahira is saved from eliminations but once more. Nonetheless, it could be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard.

Siddharth Shukla continues to be nominated as he’s present process a two week penalty for bodily aggression in opposition to Asim Riaz. As Bigg Boss determined to hold ahead the nominations for final week (besides Asim Riaz as a result of he’s the present Vivo captain of the week), the elimination struggle appears more durable than ever.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise plenty of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Arhaan, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima will likely be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 13

Siddharth Shukla

Vishal Aditya Singh

Madhurima

Arhaan

Shefali Bagga

Arti Singh

Siddharth Leads with 63% Vote Share In Main Polling Reviews, Vishal, Madhurima in Hazard Zone – Day four of Viewers Voting – December 26th

As anticipated, Siddharth Shukla is main in main polling experiences from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see the identical contestants from final week get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Siddharth is alone on the prime as there is no such thing as a Asim this week. Nonetheless, these are early tendencies didn’t swing both approach. Madhurima isn’t secure by a mile. Although, Arhaan and Bagga are trailing the voting tendencies can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. Inclusion of wildcard entries together with Vikas Gupta may have an effect on Madhurima and Bagga’s prospects.

Arhaan Jumps to Second Place in Viewers Vote Share, Will He Be Secure This Weekend?

Arhaan Khan stunned the viewers which a surprising second place within the complete votes obtained for this week’s eviction thus far. Nonetheless, Siddharth Shukla leads the race by a mile. Arhaan was at risk of eviction from day 1 however he managed to get his followers triggered. Arhaan’s followers had been trending ‘vote for arhaan’ on Twitter within the final 24 hours. It’s attention-grabbing to see Madhurima and Vishal naked the brunt of Arhaan’s spike. Nonetheless, the large query is will likely be be secure this weekend?

Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Bagga In A Shut Battle To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be an in depth struggle until the top. At present, based mostly on numbers, Arhaan is within the backside. Nonetheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Bagga should not very removed from him. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination will likely be too shut.

When it comes to protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal try to remain united and get some footage. Nonetheless, Arhaan is misplaced when it comes to his character and his breakup scene looming with Rashmi. Bagga took the violent solution to get some traction by destroying issues within the captaincy process final week. She will likely be on the lookout for harm management this week as she is trailing the viewers voting.

Will Madhurima Step Up the Recreation In opposition to Vishal?

Madhurima is making an attempt to take advantage of out of her hyperlinks with Vishal, as she is getting cornered by the older contestants like Mahira. She understands that her solely approach of gaining protection is by convey Vishal into the image. It could be attention-grabbing to see how Vishal handles this. It is just anticipated to extend within the upcoming days.

Siddharth Shukla is Secure But Once more?

Siddharth was nominated for 2 consecutive weeks by Bigg Boss for exhibiting bodily aggression in opposition to Asim Riaz throughout a process. Nonetheless, with a whopping 67% vote share because the weekend approaches, it’s clear that Siddharth Shukla is secure from eliminations this week.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Influence on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it could be attention-grabbing to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an affect in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Vikas Gupta’s plot and Arhaan is taking part in by Rashmi’s guidelines. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s subject to achieve floor in the home. The duo is doing every part to achieve some traction. Nonetheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Arhaan will make a big rise within the recognition rankings within the first week.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is more likely to change the dynamics of the home. The housemates together with Siddharth and Shehnaaz are jittery about his presence in the home. Nonetheless, the sport begins for the mastermind right here and now!

Shehnaz Drops from the Most Favourite Girl within the Home to the Most Hated!

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is more likely to be saved from eliminations, she has misplaced the religion and love of her fellow contestants in the home. After siding with Paras and Mahira, Siddharth and Shehnaaz appear to be shedding plenty of recognition each inside and out of doors the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Elimination Vote Share Based on Information Crunch Polls – Day three of Viewers Voting – December 26th

Siddharth Shukla – 62% vote share Vishal Aditya Singh – 6% vote share Madhurima – 5% vote share Arhaan – 10% vote share Shefali Bagga – 7% vote share Arti Singh – 9% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 13

Voting by Voot App – You possibly can set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You possibly can vote at our voting ballot to get on the spot outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback beneath.