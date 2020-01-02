Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 2nd January: Mahira Leads the Audience Voting, Madhurima and Vishal in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Loads of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Mahira’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers usually are not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will likely be an important one. Shehnaaz lastly turns into captain this week by beating Vishal Adithya Singh because the housemates supported her over Vishal. It have to be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he could get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, Rashami and Mahira are current in elimination nominations this week. Nonetheless, it will be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard.

The massive weapons, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are secure this week. Siddharth’s two week penalty is accomplished.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise loads of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Vishal, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima will likely be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 14

Shefali Jariwala

Mahira Sharma

Madhurima Tuli

Shefali Bagga

Rashami Desai

Vishal Aditya Singh

Mahira Leads with 37% Vote Share In Main Polling Reviews, Vishal, Madhurima in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 2nd

As anticipated, Mahira and Rashami are main in main polling reviews from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was stunning to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are combating arduous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Mahira is alone on the prime as there is no such thing as a Siddharth or Asim this week. Nonetheless, these are early developments didn’t swing both approach. Shefali Bagga is just not secure by a mile. Although, Madhurima and Vishal are trailing the voting developments can change based mostly on the performances within the upcoming week. It will be fascinating to see the gimmicks which Paras and Siddharth may do to save lots of Mahira this week.

Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Bagga In A Shut Combat To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed battle until the top. Presently, based mostly on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nonetheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Bagga usually are not very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination will likely be too shut.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal are attempting to remain united and get some footage. Nonetheless, Shefali Bagga is misplaced by way of her character and is having a directionless season. Bagga took the violent technique to get some traction by destroying issues within the captaincy process final week. She will likely be searching for injury management this week as she is trailing the viewers voting.

Will Madhurima Step Up the Sport In opposition to Vishal?

Madhurima is trying to take advantage of out of her hyperlinks with Vishal, as she is getting cornered by the older contestants like Mahira. She understands that her solely approach of gaining protection is by carry Vishal into the image. It will be fascinating to see how Vishal handles this. It is just anticipated to extend within the upcoming days.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Affect on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it will be fascinating to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an influence in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Vikas Gupta’s plot and Arhaan is enjoying by Rashmi’s guidelines. Now that Vikas Gupta is out of the home, issues change for Shefali Bagga. Nonetheless, she enjoys Shehnaz’s help. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s concern to realize floor in the home. The duo is doing all the things to realize some traction. Nonetheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Vishal will make a big rise within the reputation rankings within the first week.

Shehnaz Drops from the Most Favourite Girl within the Home to the Most Hated!

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she has misplaced the religion and love of her fellow contestants in the home. After siding with Paras and Mahira, Siddharth and Shehnaaz appear to be shedding loads of reputation each inside and outdoors the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January 2nd

Shefali Jariwala – 14% vote share Mahira Sharma – 37% vote share Madhurima Tuli – 7% vote share Shefali Bagga – 9% vote share Rashami Desai – 25% vote share Vishal Aditya Singh – eight% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 14

Voting by way of Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by way of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You may vote at our voting ballot to get instantaneous outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to save lots of your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback under.