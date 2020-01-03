Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 3rd January: Siddharth’s Fans Extend Mahira’s Lead, Shefali Bagga Drops into the Bottom Two and is in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Loads of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Mahira’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers will not be but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will likely be an important one. Shehnaaz lastly turns into captain this week by beating Vishal Adithya Singh because the housemates supported her over Vishal. It have to be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he could get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, Rashami and Mahira are current in elimination nominations this week. Nonetheless, it could be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard.

The large weapons, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are protected this week. Siddharth’s two week penalty is accomplished.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise plenty of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Vishal, Shefali Bagga or Madhurima will likely be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 14

Shefali Jariwala

Mahira Sharma

Madhurima Tuli

Shefali Bagga

Rashami Desai

Vishal Aditya Singh

Mahira Leads with 39% Vote Share In Main Polling Stories, Bagga and Madhurima in Hazard Zone – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – January third

As anticipated, Mahira and Rashami are main in main polling reviews from day 1 of viewers voting. Nonetheless, it was shocking to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are preventing exhausting to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting more durable and intense by the day.

Mahira is alone on the prime as there isn’t a Siddharth or Asim this week. Nonetheless, these are early traits didn’t swing both means.Vishal will not be protected by a mile. Although, Madhurima and Shefali Bagga are trailing the voting traits can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. It will be fascinating to see the gimmicks which Paras and Siddharth would possibly do to avoid wasting Mahira this week.

Is Mahira Main Due to Siddharth Shukla’s Followers?

Mahira didn’t have any credibility apart from her traditional rants and siding with Paras. By no means has she carried out any activity with utmost will and is understood for her rants towards fellow contestants in her squeaky voice. Nonetheless, it’s a shock to see her main the viewers voting over Rashami Desai. Rashami is constant within the prime four or 5 contestants within the weekly recognition polls.

In line with reviews, Mahira’s votes are pushed by Siddharth’s followers who need to be sure that Rashmi is eradicated this week.

Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Bagga In A Shut Struggle To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed struggle until the top. At the moment, primarily based on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nonetheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Bagga will not be very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination will likely be too shut.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal try to remain united and get some footage. Nonetheless, Shefali Bagga is misplaced by way of her character and is having a directionless season. Bagga took the violent approach to get some traction by destroying issues within the captaincy activity final week. She will likely be searching for harm management this week as she is trailing the viewers voting.

Will Madhurima Step Up the Sport Towards Vishal?

Madhurima is trying to take advantage of out of her hyperlinks with Vishal, as she is getting cornered by the older contestants like Mahira. She understands that her solely means of gaining protection is by carry Vishal into the image. It will be fascinating to see how Vishal handles this. It is just anticipated to extend within the upcoming days.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Influence on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it could be fascinating to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an affect in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Vikas Gupta’s plot and Arhaan is enjoying by Rashmi’s guidelines. Now that Vikas Gupta is out of the home, issues change for Shefali Bagga. Nonetheless, she enjoys Shehnaz’s assist. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s problem to achieve floor in the home. The duo is doing the whole lot to achieve some traction. Nonetheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Vishal will make a major rise within the recognition rankings within the first week.

Shehnaz Drops from the Most Favourite Woman within the Home to the Most Hated!

Shehnaaz is without doubt one of the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is more likely to be saved from eliminations, she has misplaced the religion and love of her fellow contestants in the home. After siding with Paras and Mahira, Siddharth and Shehnaaz appear to be shedding plenty of recognition each inside and outdoors the home.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Elimination Vote Share In line with Information Crunch Polls – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – January third

Shefali Jariwala – 13% vote share Mahira Sharma – 39% vote share Madhurima Tuli – 6% vote share Shefali Bagga – 7% vote share Rashami Desai – 27% vote share Vishal Aditya Singh – eight% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 14

Voting by way of Voot App – You may set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote on your favorite contestant Voting by way of MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote on your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



You may vote at our voting ballot to get prompt outcomes about your favorite contestants

Vote to avoid wasting your favorite contestant

Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback beneath.