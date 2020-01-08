Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 8th January: Siddharth and Asim Tied in the Top, Madhurima and Vishal is in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an amazing extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth and Asim’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers aren’t but out from the ugly spat between Madhurima and Vishal, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week can be an important one. There have been no captains this week because the captaincy process was abruptly stopped. It should be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he could get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, all of the contestants are current in elimination nominations this week. Nevertheless, it could be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard. It’s to be famous that she has a two week nomination penalty for hitting Vishal with a slipper.

The massive weapons, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are nominated this week.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise numerous motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s changing into fairly apparent that Vishal or Madhurima can be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 15

Asim Riaz

Arti Singh

Mahira Sharma

Madhurima Tuli

Paras Chhabra

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Jariwala

Vishal Adithya Singh

Siddharth and Asim Lead with 31% Vote Share Every In Main Polling Experiences, Vishal and Madhurima in Hazard Zone – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January eighth

As anticipated, Siddharth and Asim are main in main polling stories from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was shocking to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are combating exhausting to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth and Asim are alone on the prime with a whopping 62% vote share between them. Nevertheless, these are early developments and can swing both means.Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala aren’t protected by a mile. Although, Madhurima and Vishal are trailing the voting developments can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. It could be fascinating to see the gimmicks which Paras and Siddharth would possibly do to save lots of Mahira this week.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Paras and Siddharth, Will She Achieve Her Struggle?

Shehnaaz is likely one of the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she made some stunning flips throughout the elimination nominations for this week. She denied to agree to save lots of Mahira or Arti Singh and this didn’t go down nicely Siddharth or Paras. Will Shehnaz proceed to be the lone insurgent in her personal clan or aspect with Asim and Rashami?

Is Mahira’s Upsurge Coming to a Halt?

Mahira didn’t have any credibility apart from her typical rants and siding with Paras. By no means has she carried out any process with utmost will and is understood for her rants in opposition to fellow contestants in her squeaky voice. Nevertheless, it’s a shock to see her main the viewers voting over Rashami Desai. Rashami is constant within the prime four or 5 contestants within the weekly recognition polls. Mahira additionally entered the highest 5 within the recognition polls final week.

Nevertheless, will all of the contestants nominated this week, it could be fascinating to see if Mahira can proceed to extend her presence within the elite membership of the home.

Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala In A Shut Struggle To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be an in depth battle until the top. Presently, primarily based on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nevertheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala aren’t very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination can be too shut.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal try to remain united or break one another’s heads to get some protection. The excellent news for them is that it’s working. Nevertheless, in relation to constructive picture and credibility Shefali Jariwala takes a step above the duo as they battle to get out of the highest two.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Elimination Vote Share In keeping with Information Crunch Polls – Day 1 of Viewers Voting – January eighth

Shefali Jariwala – 13% vote share Mahira Sharma – 39% vote share Madhurima Tuli – 6% vote share Shefali Bagga – 7% vote share Rashami Desai – 27% vote share Vishal Aditya Singh – eight% vote share



