Bigg Boss 13 Voting Trends 9th January: Siddharth and Asim Fight it Out for Top Position, Madhurima, Arti and Vishal in Danger of Elimination this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an ideal extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Lots of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth and Asim’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers will not be but out from the ugly spat between Madhurima and Vishal, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week shall be an important one. There have been no captains this week because the captaincy process was abruptly stopped. It have to be famous that Vishal is trailing in his vote share and there are causes that he could get evicted from home this week. Surprisingly, all of the contestants are current in elimination nominations this week. Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see if Madhurima can survive one other week of hazard. It’s to be famous that she has a two week nomination penalty for hitting Vishal with a slipper.

The massive weapons, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are nominated this week.

The weekend ka vaar episodes promise a number of motion and suspense because the host Salman Khan digs into the happenings of the week. Although eviction nominations have been introduced, it’s turning into fairly apparent that Vishal or Madhurima shall be evicted this week.

Elimination Nominations For Bigg Boss 13 Week 15

Asim Riaz

Arti Singh

Mahira Sharma

Madhurima Tuli

Paras Chhabra

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill

Shefali Jariwala

Vishal Adithya Singh

Siddharth and Asim Lead with 31% Vote Share Every In Main Polling Experiences, Vishal and Madhurima in Hazard Zone – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – January ninth

As anticipated, Siddharth and Asim are main in main polling studies from day 1 of viewers voting. Nevertheless, it was shocking to see the Rashami get nominated for eliminations this week. Although the contestants are combating onerous to get saved from evictions, the duties are getting harder and intense by the day.

Siddharth and Asim are alone on the prime with a whopping 62% vote share between them. Nevertheless, these are early developments and can swing both manner.Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala will not be protected by a mile. Although, Madhurima and Vishal are trailing the voting developments can change primarily based on the performances within the upcoming week. It will be fascinating to see the gimmicks which Paras and Siddharth would possibly do to save lots of Mahira this week.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Paras and Siddharth, Will She Achieve Her Combat?

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she made some surprising flips throughout the elimination nominations for this week. She denied to agree to save lots of Mahira or Arti Singh and this didn’t go down nicely Siddharth or Paras. Will Shehnaz proceed to be the lone insurgent in her personal clan or facet with Asim and Rashami?

Is Mahira’s Upsurge Coming to a Halt?

Mahira didn’t have any credibility aside from her normal rants and siding with Paras. By no means has she carried out any process with utmost will and is thought for her rants in opposition to fellow contestants in her squeaky voice. Nevertheless, it’s a shock to see her main the viewers voting over Rashami Desai. Rashami is constant within the prime four or 5 contestants within the weekly reputation polls. Mahira additionally entered the highest 5 within the reputation polls final week.

Nevertheless, will all of the contestants nominated this week, it will be fascinating to see if Mahira can proceed to extend her presence within the elite membership of the home.

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s struggle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into High 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads constantly ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest struggle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 buddies whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the most well-liked feminine contestant in the home. Is it definitely worth the danger?

Arti Singh, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala In A Shut Combat To Get Saved from Elimination!

This week’s elimination voting outcomes guarantees to be a detailed struggle until the tip. At present, primarily based on numbers, Madhurima is within the backside. Nevertheless, Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala will not be very removed from one another. The vote swing can go both methods however the bottomline is that this week’s elimination shall be too shut. Arti Singh can be within the backside however her vote share has elevated marginally in comparison with the opposite three.

By way of protection perspective, Madhurima and Vishal try to remain united or break one another’s heads to get some protection. The excellent news for them is that it’s working. Nevertheless, in relation to constructive picture and credibility Shefali Jariwala takes a step above the duo as they battle to get out of the highest two.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Elimination Vote Share In line with Information Crunch Polls – Day 2 of Viewers Voting – January ninth

Asim Riaz – 31% vote share Arti Singh – 2% vote share Mahira Sharma – four% vote share Madhurima Tuli – 2% vote share Paras Chhabra – three% vote share Rashami Desai – eight% vote share Sidharth Shukla – 33% vote share Shehnaaz Gill – 15% vote share Shefali Jariwala – 2% vote share Vishal Adithya Singh – 2% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Voting On-line Week 15

Voting by Voot App – You’ll be able to set up Voot app from Play Retailer or Apple Retailer and seek for Bigg Boss 13. There’s a voting banner and login and vote to your favorite contestant Voting by MyJio App – Use MyJio app and vote to your favorite contestant by clicking on Bigg Boss 13 voting banner Vote on-line in Voot web site – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/



Who will get evicted this week? Tell us within the feedback beneath.