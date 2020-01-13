Bigg Boss 13: Want to kill person who tried to molest Arti Singh, says Kashmera…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Wish to kill one that tried to molest Arti Singh, says Kashmera Shah

Former Bigg Boss contestant and tv persona Kashmera Shah has reacted to present participant Arti Singh’s current revelations on the present, about being the sufferer of an tried rape.

“I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this,” Kashmera informed Pinkvilla. She is married to comic and TV host Krushna Abhishek, who additionally occurs to be Arti’s brother.

“Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family.”

Arti had made the revelation throughout a current Weekend Ka Var episode of Bigg Boss, which featured acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal and actor Deepika Padukone as particular friends. Within the episode, Laxmi urged contestants to discuss traumatic experiences.

Arti had stated, ”My very own assist tried to rape me inside my home after I was 13. I wished to speak about this and share it with Paras as I really feel he’s delicate sufficient. I informed him I can’t sleep alone, even at present I have to latch the door earlier than I sleep.” She added, “My hands are shivering as I speak. I wanted to share this as we are on a platform where many girls are watching women like us and they need to know they must speak up whenever they face such crimes.”

Describing the incident intimately, Arti had stated, “So I was all alone in my house, sleeping when my servant tried his best to rape me. I cried, yelled, tore his clothes…We stayed in Lucknow where everyone sleeps around 3 in the afternoon. I shouted and then somehow escaped and jumped from the second floor. That is when I realized my own power. Even today, I call myself God’s child.”

