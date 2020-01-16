Bigg Boss 13 Was Mahira Sharma dating Manu Punjabi before entering BB House, Did she breakup with him? Read here

Television Serial Naagin three fame Mahira Sharma nowadays seems in Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma has been within the headlines by means of Bigg Boss 13 and there are revelations associated to her private life. For now, she appears to be rising nearer together with her co-contestant Paras Chhabra, however it’s heard that she has dated the ex-contestant of the present. Sure, Mahira Sharma has dated Manu Punjabi, who participated in Bigg Boss 10 as a typical man, in keeping with the most recent stories.

Based on the most recent stories, Mahira Sharma has been in a contented relationship with Manu Punjabi. As of now, neither Manu Punjabi has mentioned any assertion about this, nor has Mahira Sharma talked about something about this. Speaking about Paras Chhhabra, his girlfriend Akanksha Puri has repeatedly talked about that he (Paras Chhabra) is simply rising nearer with Mahira Sharma to remain on this sport. There are some information that Mahira broke up with Manu few weeks earlier than coming into BB home, although it has not been confirmed by each of them.