Bigg Boss 13 Was Mahira Sharma dating Manu Punjabi before entering BB House, Did she breakup with him? Read here

Television Serial Naagin three fame Mahira Sharma nowadays seems in Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma has been within the headlines by means of Bigg Boss 13 and there are revelations associated to her private life. For now, she appears to be rising nearer together with her co-contestant Paras Chhabra, however it’s heard that she has dated the ex-contestant of the present. Sure, Mahira Sharma has dated Manu Punjabi, who participated in Bigg Boss 10 as a typical man, in keeping with the most recent stories.
Based on the most recent stories, Mahira Sharma has been in a contented relationship with Manu Punjabi. As of now, neither Manu Punjabi has mentioned any assertion about this, nor has Mahira Sharma talked about something about this. Speaking about Paras Chhhabra, his girlfriend Akanksha Puri has repeatedly talked about that he (Paras Chhabra) is simply rising nearer with Mahira Sharma to remain on this sport. There are some information that Mahira broke up with Manu few weeks earlier than coming into BB home, although it has not been confirmed by each of them.
Mahira Sharma’s mom gave this instruction
Lately, Mahira Sharma’s mom entered the home through the household job. On arrival on the home, Mahira Sharma’s mom instructed him to maintain a distance from Paras Chhabra as a result of he doesn’t like the way in which he tries to get near her. Not solely this, Mahira’s mom went to Paras Chhabra and instructed her that she has a girlfriend exterior the home, which is superb. Mahira is your good friend, so it’s higher to stroll a brief distance. For the second, it’s to be talked about Mahira Sharma and Manu Punjabi to see how the 2 react on this matter. Do you additionally really feel that such stories are solely a part of the publicity stunt? Or would they each have dated one another?
