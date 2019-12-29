Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Siddharth Wins Popularity Poll In A Close With Asim, Shehnaaz Remains Most Popular Female in the House!

Bigg Boss 13 completes its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A number of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers aren’t but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the thirteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week might be an important one. The home has three new wild card contestants over the previous couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often called ‘Mastermind’) is in the home as a substitute for Devoleena. Nonetheless, Devoleena is bidding goodbye to the present as her therapy is taking longer than anticipated. The battle between Rashmi and Siddharth is buzzing throughout social media and it’s anticipated to impression the recognition vote for this week.

Will Siddharth or Rashami Lose Recognition in Week 14 Due to Their Current Struggle?

Bigg Boss 13’s hottest contestant Siddharth Shukla is at the moment trending on social media after his intense battle with Rashmi Desai over the weekend. In keeping with the happenings in the home, Siddharth Shukla was provoked by Rashmi and Siddharth misplaced his cool, which wasn’t stunning.

The viewers have been ready for Salman Khan’s model of analysing the battle whereas Siddharth’s followers have already voiced help on social media for him. Nonetheless, all shouldn’t be nicely with Asim and Rashmi’s followers as some celebrities are voicing their opinions and taking sides as soon as the information of the battle erupted on social media and information websites.

What was fascinating to see is, a number of celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Manu Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh and Dolly Bindra voiced their opinions for or towards Siddharth and Rashami. This triggered the social media battle for the followers to the following degree. It might be fascinating to see if Siddharth or Rashmi lose floor attributable to their tussle.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Impression on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it could be fascinating to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an impression in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Paras and Shehnaaz and Arhaan is enjoying the Rashmi romance card. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s challenge to realize floor in the home. The duo is already preventing to realize some traction. Nonetheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Arhaan will make a big rise within the recognition rankings within the first week.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is more likely to change the dynamics of the home. The housemates together with Siddharth and Shehnaaz are jittery about his presence in the home. Nonetheless, the sport begins for the mastermind right here and now!

Is Shefali Jariwala or Shefali Bagga the Strongest Wildcard Entry?

Shefali Jariwala made a outstanding presence ever since she entered as a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 13. She grew to become of the captain of the home in her second week in Bigg Boss 13. Contemplating her energy, the contestants are concentrating on her extra typically than earlier than. Nonetheless, she doesn’t appear to budge. Shehnaaz and Rashmi are the preferred ladies in the home to date. Their positions are threatened by the rise of Shefali. Nonetheless, the reentry of Shefali Bagga is probably going to provide Shefali Jariwala some stiff competitors.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be Widespread?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She may be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his recognition exterior amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the proper composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill may act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s recreation to perfection. She has no alternative however to play alongside, proper?

The duo is shedding recognition, due to Shehnaaz’s depraved mockery and Siddharth’s continued alignment with Paras.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – December 29th (vs Final Week’s Standings)