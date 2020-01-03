Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Siddharth Leads Over Asim, Rashami Leads Over Shehnaz! Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Lots of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Rashmi’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers are usually not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week can be a vital one. The home has no new wild card contestants in the previous few weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often known as ‘Mastermind’) was in the home as a substitute for Devoleena and has left. Devoleena can also be not returning to Bigg Boss 13. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 individuals together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras is saved from eliminations but once more because of his methods. Nevertheless, it will be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima or Bagga can survive this week of hazard.

Will the Nominated Contestants Make an Impression on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it will be attention-grabbing to see how the brand new nominated contestants make an influence in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Paras and Shehnaaz. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s challenge to realize floor in the home. The duo is already preventing to realize some traction. Nevertheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Vishal will make a major rise within the reputation rankings within the first week.

The battle between Siddharth and Vishal throughout the luxurious price range activity is more likely to set off a wave of negativity round Vishal.

Is Shefali Jariwala or Shefali Bagga the Strongest Wildcard Entry?

Shefali Jariwala made a outstanding presence ever since she entered as a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 13. She grew to become of the captain of the home in her second week in Bigg Boss 13. Contemplating her energy, the contestants are concentrating on her extra typically than earlier than. Nevertheless, she doesn’t appear to budge. Shehnaaz and Rashmi are the most well-liked ladies in the home thus far. Their positions are threatened by the rise of Shefali. Nevertheless, the reentry of Shefali Bagga is probably going to offer Shefali Jariwala some stiff competitors. Contemplating the 2 Shefalis to be nominated this week, Jariwala undoubtedly has an edge.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be Widespread?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She is likely to be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his reputation exterior amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the precise composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill may act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s sport to perfection. She has no alternative however to play alongside, proper?

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s battle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads persistently ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest battle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 mates whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the most well-liked feminine contestant in the home. Is it definitely worth the threat?

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Reputation Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January third (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Rashami Desai (-) Shehnaaz Gill (-) Paras Chabbra (-) Shefali Jariwala (-) Vishal Aditya Singh (-) Mahira Sharma (-) Arti Singh (-) Shefali Bagga (-) Madhurima Tuli (-)

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Reputation Ballot Vote On-line