Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Who is the Most Popular Contestant This Week in BB13? Vote Now

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a terrific extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Lots of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Rashmi’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers usually are not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will likely be an important one. The home has no new wild card contestants in the previous couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often called ‘Mastermind’) was in the home as a substitute for Devoleena and has left. Devoleena can also be not returning to Bigg Boss 13. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 folks together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras is saved from eliminations but once more due to his methods. Nevertheless, it will be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima or Bagga can survive this week of hazard.

Will the Nominated Contestants Make an Influence on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it will be attention-grabbing to see how the brand new nominated contestants make an affect in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Paras and Shehnaaz. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s difficulty to achieve floor in the home. The duo is already preventing to achieve some traction. Nevertheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Vishal will make a major rise within the reputation rankings within the first week.

The combat between Siddharth and Vishal through the luxurious finances activity is prone to set off a wave of negativity round Vishal.

Is Shefali Jariwala or Shefali Bagga the Strongest Wildcard Entry?

Shefali Jariwala made a exceptional presence ever since she entered as a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 13. She grew to become of the captain of the home in her second week in Bigg Boss 13. Contemplating her power, the contestants are focusing on her extra usually than earlier than. Nevertheless, she doesn’t appear to budge. Shehnaaz and Rashmi are the preferred ladies in the home to this point. Their positions are threatened by the rise of Shefali. Nevertheless, the reentry of Shefali Bagga is probably going to offer Shefali Jariwala some stiff competitors. Contemplating the 2 Shefalis to be nominated this week, Jariwala undoubtedly has an edge.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be Widespread?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She could be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his reputation outdoors amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the suitable composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill would possibly act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s recreation to perfection. She has no selection however to play alongside, proper?

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s combat Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads persistently ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest combat between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 mates whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the preferred feminine contestant in the home. Is it definitely worth the threat?

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January 2nd (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Rashami Desai (-) Shehnaaz Gill (-) Paras Chabbra (-) Shefali Jariwala (-) Vishal Aditya Singh (-) Mahira Sharma (-) Arti Singh (-) Shefali Bagga (-) Madhurima Tuli (-)

Bigg Boss 13 Week 14 Recognition Ballot Vote On-line