Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Siddharth Consolidates Lead over Asim, Vishal and Shefali Jariwala are the Least Popular this Week? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an amazing extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Madhurima’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers aren’t but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week might be a vital one. The home has no new wild card contestants in the previous couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly referred to as ‘Mastermind’) was in the home as a alternative for Devoleena and has left. Devoleena can be not returning to Bigg Boss 13. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 folks together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras is saved from eliminations but once more because of his methods. Nevertheless, it could be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima or Vishal can survive this week of hazard.

Is Shefali Jariwala or Madhurima Tuli the Strongest Feminine Wildcard Entry?

Madhurima Tuli had a really gradual begin in the direction of the start of her journey in Bigg Boss 13. She was tormented and focused for sleeping on a regular basis and never mingling a lot with anybody. Nevertheless, with the latest combat with Vishal and her eventual patch up, she is gaining some protection. That is excellent news however she continues to path within the viewers voting this week. Shefali Jariwala was one of many strongest wildcard entries. This picture of Shefali steadily died down and she or he is enjoying a really silent position in the home now.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Paras and Siddharth, Will She Reach Her Battle?

Shehnaaz is likely one of the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is more likely to be saved from eliminations, she made some stunning flips throughout the elimination nominations for this week. She denied to agree to save lots of Mahira or Arti Singh and this didn’t go down nicely Siddharth or Paras. Will Shehnaz proceed to be the lone insurgent in her personal clan or aspect with Asim and Rashami?

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be Common?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She could be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his recognition exterior amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the best composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill would possibly act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s sport to perfection. She has no selection however to play alongside, proper?

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s combat Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into High 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads persistently ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest combat between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 mates whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the most well-liked feminine contestant in the home. Is it well worth the danger?

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January ninth (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Shehnaaz Gill ( 1) Rashami Desai (-1) Mahira Sharma ( three) Paras Chabbra (-1) Shefali Jariwala (-1) Vishal Aditya Singh (-1) Arti Singh (-) Madhurima Tuli (-)

