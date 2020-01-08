Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Siddharth Leads the Popularity Race, Shehnaz Overtakes Rashami as the Most Popular Female Contestant? Vote Now!

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a fantastic extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Madhurima’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers aren’t but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week shall be an important one. The home has no new wild card contestants in the previous few weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often known as ‘Mastermind’) was in the home as a alternative for Devoleena and has left. Devoleena can be not returning to Bigg Boss 13. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 folks together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras is saved from eliminations but once more due to his methods. Nonetheless, it might be attention-grabbing to see if Madhurima or Vishal can survive this week of hazard.

Is Shefali Jariwala or Madhurima Tuli the Strongest Feminine Wildcard Entry?

Madhurima Tuli had a really sluggish begin in the direction of the start of her journey in Bigg Boss 13. She was tormented and focused for sleeping on a regular basis and never mingling a lot with anybody. Nonetheless, with the current battle with Vishal and her eventual patch up, she is gaining some protection. That is excellent news however she continues to path within the viewers voting this week. Shefali Jariwala was one of many strongest wildcard entries. This picture of Shefali steadily died down and he or she is enjoying a really silent function in the home now.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be In style?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She could be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his recognition outdoors amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the best composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill would possibly act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s sport to perfection. She has no selection however to play alongside, proper?

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s battle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into Prime 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads constantly ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The current battle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 associates whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the preferred feminine contestant in the home. Is it well worth the threat?

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January eighth (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Shehnaaz Gill ( 1) Rashami Desai (-1) Mahira Sharma ( three) Paras Chabbra (-1) Shefali Jariwala (-1) Vishal Aditya Singh (-1) Arti Singh (-) Madhurima Tuli (-)

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Recognition Ballot Vote On-line

Who’s the Most In style Contestant This Week?

Who do you assume would be the hottest contestant in Bigg Boss 13 this week? Tell us within the feedback under.