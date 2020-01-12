Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Siddharth Wins The Popularity Vote, Shehnaz is the Most Popular Female and Shefali Jariwala Is the Least Popular for Week 15!

Bigg Boss 13 completes its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a terrific extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Quite a lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Madhurima’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers should not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will likely be a vital one. Nonetheless, no elimination occurred this week. The home has no new wild card contestants in the previous couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often called ‘Mastermind’) was in the home as a substitute for Devoleena and has left. Devoleena can be not returning to Bigg Boss 13. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 folks together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras is saved from eliminations but once more due to his methods. Nonetheless, it will be fascinating to see if Madhurima or Vishal can survive this week of hazard.

Is Shefali Jariwala or Madhurima Tuli the Strongest Feminine Wildcard Entry?

Madhurima Tuli had a really gradual begin in the direction of the start of her journey in Bigg Boss 13. She was tormented and focused for sleeping on a regular basis and never mingling a lot with anybody. Nonetheless, with the latest battle with Vishal and her eventual patch up, she is gaining some protection. That is excellent news however she continues to path within the viewers voting this week. Shefali Jariwala was one of many strongest wildcard entries. This picture of Shefali step by step died down and he or she is enjoying a really silent function in the home now.

In accordance with this week’s outcomes, Shefali Jariwala is certainly the weakest and Madhurima has gained some protection with the Vishal fiasco and harassment subject.

Shehnaz Rubs Shoulders with Paras and Siddharth, Will She Reach Her Combat?

Shehnaaz is among the most favored contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Whereas she has an enormous fan base and is prone to be saved from eliminations, she made some surprising flips throughout the elimination nominations for this week. She denied to agree to save lots of Mahira or Arti Singh and this didn’t go down effectively Siddharth or Paras. Will Shehnaz proceed to be the lone insurgent in her personal clan or facet with Asim and Rashami?

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be Well-liked?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She could be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his reputation outdoors amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the fitting composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill may act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s recreation to perfection. She has no selection however to play alongside, proper?

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s battle Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility as She Jumps into Prime 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads constantly ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest battle between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 associates whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the preferred feminine contestant in the home. Is it well worth the threat?

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January 12th (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Shehnaaz Gill ( 1) Rashami Desai (-1) Mahira Sharma ( Three) Paras Chabbra (-1) Vishal Aditya Singh (-) Arti Singh ( 1) Madhurima Tuli ( 1) Shefali Jariwala (-Three)

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Recognition Ballot Vote On-line

Who’s the Most Well-liked Contestant This Week?

