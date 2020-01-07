Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Who is the Most Popular Contestant This Week in BB13? Vote Now

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fifteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to a terrific extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A variety of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Madhurima’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers are usually not but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fifteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week can be an important one. The home has no new wild card contestants in the previous couple of weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often known as ‘Mastermind’) was in the home as a alternative for Devoleena and has left. Devoleena can be not returning to Bigg Boss 13. Siddharth’s group is now merely 4 individuals together with Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz. Surprisingly, Paras is saved from eliminations but once more because of his methods. Nonetheless, it will be fascinating to see if Madhurima or Vishal can survive this week of hazard.

Is Shefali Jariwala or Shefali Bagga the Strongest Wildcard Entry?

Shefali Jariwala made a outstanding presence ever since she entered as a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 13. She grew to become of the captain of the home in her second week in Bigg Boss 13. Contemplating her energy, the contestants are concentrating on her extra usually than earlier than. Nonetheless, she doesn’t appear to budge. Shehnaaz and Rashmi are the most well-liked girls in the home to date. Their positions are threatened by the rise of Shefali. Nonetheless, the reentry of Shefali Bagga is probably going to present Shefali Jariwala some stiff competitors. Contemplating the 2 Shefalis to be nominated this week, Jariwala undoubtedly has an edge.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be Fashionable?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She may be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his reputation exterior amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the appropriate composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill would possibly act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s sport to perfection. She has no alternative however to play alongside, proper?

Will Mahira and Shehnaz’s combat Have an effect on Mahira’s Credibility?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have been at loggerheads persistently ever since Siddharth and Paras made a reentry into the home. The latest combat between Mahira and Shehnaz appears to disclose a widening hole between the 2 pals whose unity is essential for the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she is locking horns with the most well-liked feminine contestant in the home. Is it definitely worth the danger?

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Recognition Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January seventh (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Rashami Desai (-) Shehnaaz Gill (-) Paras Chabbra (-) Shefali Jariwala (-) Vishal Aditya Singh (-) Mahira Sharma (-) Arti Singh (-) Madhurima Tuli (-)

Bigg Boss 13 Week 15 Recognition Ballot Vote On-line