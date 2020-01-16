Bigg Boss 13 Week 16 Popularity Poll Vote Results: Who is the Most Popular Contestant This Week in BB13? Vote Now

Bigg Boss 13 enters its sixteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an incredible extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Quite a lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and nomination of all contestants for this week’s eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place the present is dropping a bit on the sensationalism side, the sixteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week shall be a vital one.

Will Preventing and Violence Achieve Reputation?

There is no such thing as a dearth for violence in the home. Madhurima took violence to an all new degree as seasoned contestants like Paras and Mahira are enjoying extra sensibly now. We have now seen Siddharth and Shehnaz resort to bodily tussles and so have many different contestants. Nevertheless, this appears an effective way to achieve protection and the contestants appear to grasp that.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be In style?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She is likely to be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his reputation outdoors amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the appropriate composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill may act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s sport to perfection. She has no alternative however to play alongside, proper?

Bigg Boss 13 Week 16 Reputation Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – January 16th (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Shehnaaz Gill (-) Rashami Desai (-) Mahira Sharma (-) Paras Chabbra (-) Vishal Aditya Singh (-) Arti Singh (-) Madhurima Tuli (-) Shefali Jariwala (-)

