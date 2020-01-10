Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 11th Jan Deepika Padukone all set to promote her film Chhapaak on Salman Khan’s controversial show

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Chhapaak’ has been launched in theaters on January 10 by the makers. After the protests and boycotting pattern previously, Finaly Deepika’s ‘Chhapaak’ has knocked on the massive display. Lately, Deepika Padukone has additionally visited Siddhivinayak Temple situated in Mumbai for the success of the movie. Nonetheless, it will not be improper to say that Deepika will not be giving up any probability of promotion of the movie.

Deepika Padukone might be seen on the set of Bollywood famous person Salman Khan’s Controversial and TV actuality present Bigg Boss 13 on Weekend Ka Vaar this week 11th January 2020 for the promotion of the movie ‘Chhapaak’. Lately, there have been reviews that Deepika left the set with out taking pictures. However this was not the case when Deepika left as a result of delay within the shoot as she needed to full her remaining commitments. However as soon as once more Deepika might be seen selling her movie ‘Chhapaak’ on the units of Salman Khan. Followers are additionally wanting to see Deepika on Salman Khan’s present. Deepika’s movie is predicated on the lifetime of acid assault sufferer Laxmi Aggarwal. And he’s seen within the lead function with Vikrant Massey.