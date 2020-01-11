Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 11th Jan Deepika Padukone to take housemates outside bb house during Chhapaak film promotions

This season of Bigg Boss 13 has been particular in some ways. This TV present has managed to get folks’s consideration and love. For the primary time on this TV present, the makers organised a comedy night time and for the primary time dwell viewers entered in the home, in entrance of which the housemates have fiercely pulled one another’s legs. However now you’ll not have even thought of what is going to occur within the upcoming weekend ka vaar. Sure, for the primary time, the household is about to return out of the Bigg Boss home and eat the air exterior.

Really, Deepika Padukone will enter the home for the promotion of her movie Chhapaak within the upcoming episodes. However with that entry in the home, together with taking the household out on a jeep, it will be taken. Other than Deepika Padukone on this jeep, Aarti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh. Images of this journey have additionally began going viral on social media.