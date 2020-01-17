Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 18th January – Gautam Gulati to enter the show

A giant information is popping out about Huge Boss 13. Gautam Gulati is about to hit the entry in Salman Khan’s present. Sure, Gautam Gulati goes to be a particular visitor in Bigg Boss home this weekend. TV actor Gautam Gulati himself has knowledgeable this to his followers by means of social media. He wrote by tweeting- ‘Tomorrow I will understand entry @ColorsTV?’

कल मरूँगा एंट्री 💀 @ColorsTV समझ गये ?https://t.co/DKSwvhw3m9 pic.twitter.com/DuffkWwbLQ — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 16, 2020



After this tweet by Gautam, the customers of social media appeared giving their suggestions about it. Effectively allow us to let you know, the viewers is determined to see Shehnaaz Gill and Gautam Gulati collectively. Let me let you know, Bigg Boss member Shehnaz Gill is a really large fan of TV actor Gautam Gulati. Shahnaz Gill residing in Bigg Boss home has been seen speaking brazenly about this many instances. Shehnaaz Gill was additionally ready for Gautam Gulati when the celebs have been coming one after the opposite in Huge throughout Christmas.

Pls inform sana to play for herself and to not go after Sid this a lot and pls inform her to maintain her self-respect first every1 is just utilizing her ..she’s gonna take your recommendation so critically pls Usko sidnaaz ka kuch mt bolna bht hogya h ab she want steering pls ! #ShehnaazGill — Siya Flipper 👸 (@Soya07675207) January 16, 2020



As quickly as Gautam Gulati stated on social media that ‘Tomorrow will beat the entry @ColorsTV?’ One consumer stated whereas speaking on this – ‘After going to Bigg Boss home Encourage Shehnaz Gill and provides her a lot of love. By the best way, allow us to let you know, even by means of social media, Gautam Gulati has appeared many instances writing in help of Shehnaaz Gill. Effectively, whether or not or not Gautam Gulati involves Bigg Boss home, Shahnaz Gill shall be very excited.