Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 18th January – Himanshi Khurana will enter BB house again to support Asim Riaz

Regardless that the love story of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Himanshi Khurana) shouldn’t be being seen on TV now, the followers nonetheless need to see these two collectively within the present. The largest motive for that is that amidst the uproar in the home of Bigg Boss 13, the love story of those two gained the hearts of the folks. The makers of the present know this very effectively. That’s the reason the makers of Bigg Boss 13 are about to get Himanshi Khurana’s entry within the present as soon as once more. Sure, you heard it proper…. Himanshi Khurana goes to be seen in Bigg Boss 13 quickly. Ever since this information got here out, the followers of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been completely satisfied.

See this tweet from The Khabri

Quickly himanshi can be coming in Bigg boss home however as a Visitor #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 16, 2020



That factor is completely different, this time the makers are going to place a bang twist in Himanshi Khurana’s entry, which can shock everybody. Himanshi Khurana will come to Bigg Boss home however as a visitor … It will not be improper to say that, Himanshi Khurana shouldn’t be going to get an opportunity to remain in the home.

Now even when Himanshi Khurana goes to Bigg Boss home for some time, seeing them, the happiness of Asim Riaz will attain the seventh sky. By the way in which, the joy of assembly Asim and Himanshi (Himanshi Khurana) has began showing on social media too. Everyone seems to be now ready for the time when these two love birds will meet on nationwide TV. Himanshi Khurana’s entry can be in the home quickly. We’re saying this as a result of, at the moment, Household Week is happening in the home of Bigg Boss 13.

That is the explanation that one after the other his household is coming to satisfy all of the contestants one after the other. Within the final episode, households of stars like Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got here to satisfy him. Now the flip of Himanshi Khurana is but to return. In such a state of affairs, inform us how excited you might be to see Himanshi as soon as once more in Bigg Boss 13.