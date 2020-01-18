Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 18th January – Shehnaz Gill’s favourite Gautam Gulati enters BB house

Bigg Boss 13 18th January 2020 Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestant Shehnaaz Gill dwelling in the home will really feel very particular as one in all her favorite contestants is about to enter the home. Sure, we’re speaking about Gautam Gulati, the winner of Bigg Boss eight. Gautam Gulati can be seen in Bigg Boss home with a banged entry. On Saturday, three members can be seen going inside the home as a visitor within the weekend ka vaar. Other than Gautam Gulati, TV actors Karan Singh Grover and Vindu Dara Singh can be seen getting into BB home.

The promos launched present that Gautam Gulati, Karan Singh Grover and Vindu Dara Singh in the home of Bigg Boss freeze all of the members current in the home earlier than the entry. After this, one after the other all of the visitors enter the home by changing into visitors. It’s proven within the promo that after Gautam Gulati’s entry, Shehnaaz Gill jumps fortunately and hugs him. After this, Shehnaz Gill doesn’t cease right here, she breaks on Gautam Gulati and rains Kiss on him. Siddharth Shukla standing subsequent to him is seen smiling. Throughout this, Gautam Gulati additionally appeared to do away with him. Nicely let me inform you, Shehnaaz Gill is a giant fan of Bigg Boss eight winner Gautam Gulati. She has additionally talked about this many occasions.