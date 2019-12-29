Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 29th December – Salman enters BB House, cleans Kitchen and toilet leaving the contestants feeling embarrassed for their trivial fights

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar have taken a stunning twist with Rohit Shetty getting into the home on 28th December within the place of Salman Khan. Many predicted that this week Salman Khan wont make it to Weekend Ka Vaar as he was lacking on Saturday 28th December. It was primarily as a result of Salman’s birthday celebration on 27th December 2019. However a shock was awaiting for the housemates on Sunday 29th December as Salman Khan out of the blue entered BB Home. The housemates had been comfortable to see him however Salman Khan went straight to Kitchen and bedrooms to scrub them. The housemates had been locked in a room they usually may see Salman Khan cleansing kitchen and bathroom. They felt embarrassed for his or her actions and their trivial fights. This was primarily by among the housemates who ignored to do the every day work of cleansing the home even after Shehnaaz Gill the captain of this week repeatedly requested to do their duties. There was tissues and soiled mendacity round and it appeared actually dangerous whereas Salman took his time cleansing the home.

The Twitter deal with of The Khabri has shared this info. The tweet reads, “#BB13 Weekend ka Vaar Salman Khan Enter inside the Bigg Boss house to clean the house All house were in dirty Condition Washroom area Kitchen bedroom all were Dirty & messed with tissues and garbage All Hms Feels Embarrassment while seen Salman Khan Cleaning the house.” Just some hours in the past we noticed a glimpse of the struggle that passed off between Arhaan Khan and Paras Chhabra over kitchen duties. We hope all of the contestants be taught a very good lesson.

Do you suppose Salman Khan made the housemates realise their errors? Remark beneath.