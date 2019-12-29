Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 29th December – Salman Khan had to wash utensils and other house chords as housemates indulges in fight

What’s going to occur on the weekend of Bigg Boss 13 has by no means occurred earlier than and it ought to by no means occur. I have no idea who would be the winner of this season, however it’s positively that this time all of the households have proven their cheapness on this TV present. Within the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Bollywood famous person Salman Khan goes to do one thing that may absolutely rip off the guts of ‘Bhaijaan’ followers.

In reality, Salman Khan will give a grand occasion for his birthday to all of the housemates within the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. After receiving this, the relations are going to be very comfortable. However what occurs after that may blow everybody’s senses. Within the upcoming episodes, you will notice that after the occasion, Salman Khan himself is about to enter the home and clear the complete home. It will blow the senses of the household in addition to the viewers. Huge Boss makers have shared this promo video. Within the shared promo, Salman Khan is seen getting into the home and fetching utensils within the kitchen. Aside from this, they clear the complete home and can go to the lavatory and decide up the dust of the household. After watching this promo, the viewers’s thoughts goes to be tinged.