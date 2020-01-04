Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar 4th Jan Salman Khan lashes out at Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for abusing, said you all may leave

In Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan comes each week to take class for bigg boss housemates. On this present day Salman Khan performs enjoyable duties with all of the folks of the home and likewise entertains his viewers so much. Together with this work, Salman Khan additionally takes account of the week-long dramas in the home. After which lots of the members of the home begin a fierce class. This time once more Salman Khan goes to scold Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. We aren’t saying this, reasonably the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 is proof that, at the moment January four 2020, Salman Khan’s anger goes to wreak havoc on the contestants as soon as once more in the course of the weekend of Bigg Boss. Within the promo of Bigg Boss 31, Salman Khan is seen flaring first on Asim Riaz. Within the promo, Salman Khan is asking Asim what are you doing at BB home. Why did you name Siddharth Shukla’s father a cry child when you realize that his father is not on this world?

Listening to this from Salman Khan, Asim Riaz turns into speechless. Salman Khan tells Aseem that, now he has began troubling all of the folks to an extent. After this Salman is seen flaming Siddharth Shukla. Salman Khan is saying that, Sidharth you cross all of your limits in anger. When you’re offended, then your actual face is revealed to everybody. On the similar time, Rashami Desai is the subsequent sufferer of Salman’s anger.

Salman Khan is seen saying within the promo to Rashami Desai that, why are you repeatedly elevating fingers on cameraperson. For those who really feel that the picture of you folks within the present is being spoiled, you may go away this present at any time. I open the door for you.

See Bigg Boss 13 promo-



Seeing the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13, it’s clear that at the moment, the contestants usually are not effectively…. Salman Khan goes to show classes to everybody from the road. In such a state of affairs, inform us how keen you might be to observe the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13.