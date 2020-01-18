Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: “Akanksha Puri Called Me to Find Out What is Going On Between You and Mahira”, Salman Slams Paras’ Aggressive Reply to Him on Relationship with Mahira !

Bigg Boss 13 is coming into a really essential part and Weekend Ka Vaar episodes must be electrifying and full of stunning twists and suspense. With Salman Khan within the livid mode, followers can solely count on some main points are going to be dropped at gentle on this weekend’s episode.

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode’s highlight is on Madhurima Tuli, Vishal and Paras Chhabra. After the awry tussle between Vishal and Madhurima this week, Salman cracked the whip on Madhurima and despatched her out of the Bigg Boss 13 home.

Proper after coping with Madhurima, Salman Khan jumps to Paras and Mahira’s relationship situation.

Salman Khan made an open assertion stating that Paras’ relationship with Mahira doesn’t appear like simply friendship. Paras is just not proud of Salman’s assertion. He calls Salman’s allegations as ‘Bhekar ki baatein’ (wasteful discuss) which doesn’t go down nicely with Salman. Paras continues to argue with Salman who’s already pissed off with the Madhurima incident. Salman Khan later reveals that Akanksha Puri known as him as much as discover out what is going on between Mahira and Paras as she is apprehensive.

Paras additionally mentions the function of the inventive staff in displaying issues in a tacky approach which is making folks outdoors Bigg Boss 13 suppose that Mahira and Paras are in a relationship. Salman Khan doesn’t like the truth that a contestant like Paras is blaming the present’s inventive staff which he’s at the moment part of.

In a while Salman Khan continues to be within the temper to disclose stunning issues about what Paras had dedicated to Akanksha Puri earlier than coming into Bigg Boss.

After the intervention of fellow housemates, Paras apologizes to Salman Khan. Nonetheless, it isn’t clear if he actually meant it.

Weekend ka vaar promo pic.twitter.com/GYrVT6TytT — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 17, 2020

Paras Will Ignore His Mom’s Warnings?

Paras’ mom entered the home and didn’t react nicely to Mahira Sharma’s welcome. Paras’ mom suggested him that he’s trying weak ever since he grew to become the Godfather to Mahira Sharma. She additionally reiterated the truth that she would be the one to decide on the woman for her son.

#BiggBoss ne maan li #ParasChhabra ki minnate aur milwaaya unhe aaj apni Maa se!

Watch this emotional episode tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @[email protected]_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/K9SUuUh7ri — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 17, 2020

Mahira’s mom additionally didn’t react nicely to Paras’ incessant kissing on display and it appears like Bigg Boss inventive staff took a name to focus on this situation with Salman’s weekend ka vaar episode.