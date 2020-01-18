Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Breaking News: Furious Salman Khan Evicts Madhurima Tuli From the BB House, Actual Elimination on Sunday?

Bigg Boss 13 is heading for a excessive voltage Weekend Ka Vaar with some electrifying fights in retailer for the viewers. Bigg Boss 13’s hottest contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla are secure this weekend. Nevertheless, Mahira, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, Vishal and Madhurima are nominated for eliminations this week. In accordance with the happenings in the home, it appears like there’s a very powerful competitors between Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima and Vishal for the eliminations this week. Nevertheless, there are reviews about Madhurima’s early eviction this week.

Finish of A Bumpy Street for Madhurima Tuli in Bigg Boss 13?

Madhurima Tuli entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard entry together with Arhaan and Shefali Bagga who have been reentries. The creators anticipated rather a lot from Madhurima contemplating that he ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh was already current in the home. The duo shared a really bizarre relationship all through her tenure.

With makes an attempt to patch up being made, the variations have been clearly out within the open. Asim and Rashmi tried their greatest to fix the connection which was torn past restore. At the very least from the footage perspective, Vishal has by no means taken step one in taunting or scary Madhurima.

Madhurima or Vishal – Who’s Blame for this Sheer Show of Violence?

Vishal was hit by a slipper first then by a pan a number of occasions which left him severely injured. The primary incident was a end result of a verbal spat which turned awry for the 2. Madhurima is seen as an uncontrollable girl when she loses her mood. The second incident was additionally triggered by Madhurima the place she stored taunting Vishal as ‘sister’ (behenji). This instigated Vishal to pour water on Madhurima even after Bigg Boss’ warnings.

Nevertheless, Madhurima is the one who needs to have the final chortle and didn’t budge. She took a pan out of the kitchen rack and hit Vishal a number of occasions after which housemates tried to intervene.

Vishal expressed his need to go away the present however selected to remain again as voluntary exit within the contract means no cash on the finish of the day!

How Did Salman Khan React To Madhurima’s Show of Aggression?

Salman Khan has suggested the contestants again and again to restrain from violence or use fowl language in the home because the present is being watched by tens of millions of individuals together with the younger and outdated.

Madhurima was blasted by Salman Khan for her actions and when she tried to justify the identical. Getting bodily was by no means inspired in Bigg Boss and there was immense strain on the makers to take a name on this subject earlier than it’s too late. Madhurima was upset earlier than leaving Bigg Boss 13 which is clear as she is dropping out on some huge cash as she couldn’t management her mood.

Weekend ka vaar promo pic.twitter.com/GYrVT6TytT — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 17, 2020

When Vishal and Madhurima tried to elucidate, Salman was livid and he informed I don’t want any clarification from you. The Weekend Ka Vaar guarantees to be an epic show of aggression and furiousness but once more from Salman Khan.

Do you suppose Madhurima deserved to be evicted? Tell us within the feedback under.