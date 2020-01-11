Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Breaking News: Salman Blasts Shehnaz’s Emotional Drama After She Wishes to Leave Because She Loses Against Mahira in the Jealousy Task!

Bigg Boss 13 is heading for a excessive voltage Weekend Ka Vaar with some electrifying fights in retailer for the viewers. Bigg Boss 13’s hottest contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla are protected this weekend. Nevertheless, Mahira, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, Vishal and Madhurima are nominated for eliminations this week. In response to the happenings in the home, it seems like there’s a very powerful competitors between Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima and Vishal for the eliminations this week. Nevertheless, there are reviews about no eviction taking place in Weekend Ka Vaar this week.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights – Shehnaz Gill Breaks Down Once more, Is it Drama or Actual?

Shehnaz Gill is underneath the lens for the final couple of weeks for her emotional imbalance and turmoil with Siddharth. Shehnaz longs for consideration and love which is scarcely obtainable from Siddharth for the time being. Additionally, Salman Khan’s triggering of variations between Siddharth, Paras and Shehnaz escalated fairly rapidly.

Shehnaz is jealous and unstable. She can also be susceptible which is making her a degree of consideration within the BB13 home.

Salman Khan Blasts Shehnaz Gill For Her Drama, Shehnaz Needs to Stop the Present!

In a stunning turnaround of occasions from Shehnaz cozying as much as Salman Khan this Weekend ka Vaar guarantees a unique twist. After dropping to Mahira Sharma within the ‘Black Heart’ Job, by which she was voted as being extra jealous in comparison with Mahira, Shehnaz Gill breaks down and turns into annoyed. She tells Salman Khan that she doesn’t wish to speak to him.

Salman Khan is annoyed with Shehnaz’s perspective and warns her in opposition to speaking like that to him. Shehnaz breaks down and tells that she doesn’t wish to reside within the Bigg Boss home. Salman Khan asks her to depart the home angrily after which she weeps and walks in the direction of the door.

Salman Khan continues his Weekend Ka Vaar itinerary with the remainder of the contestants. After the completion of the episode, Siddharth brings Shehnaz again into the home. Shehnaz apologizes to Salman Khan. He advises to her saying that, ” You can’t come out and work with anybody with this infantile perspective”.

Will Shehnaz Gill be taught from her actions? What do you consider this episode? Tell us within the feedback beneath.