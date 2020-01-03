Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Elimination News: Shefali Bagga Will Be Eliminated this Week, Possibility of Double Eviction this Week?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an important extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. Numerous shoulders have been rubbed this week and Mahira’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive section the place contestants and viewers will not be but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the fourteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will probably be a vital one.

Mahira, Rashami Desai, Madhurima, Vishal, Shefali Bagga and Shefali Jariwala have been nominated for eliminations this week.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 12 Weekend Ka Vaar January 4th Elimination Information – Who’s Protected From Eliminations and Why?

Rashami Desai

Rashami is the most well-liked and strongest contestant among the many remainder of the nominations for this week. Contemplating her large fan base, it was fairly apparent that she can be protected this week.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma was aided by Siddharth’s fan base and she or he ended up within the prime two of the viewers voting outcomes.

Finish of the Street for Shefali Bagga?

Shefali Bagga reentered the Bigg Boss 13 home as a wildcard entry put up her first eviction. Shefali Bagga did not profit from her second likelihood. Shefali’s marketing campaign was directionless and she or he did not make any robust connections apart from Shehnaz who’s supporting her to an extent. Nonetheless, her perspective failed to attach with the viewers and therefore, she was proven the door.

The battle for the final place was a very powerful one as Madhurima, Vishal and Shefali Bagga have been separated by a really minute distinction.

Will There Be Double Eviction This Week?

The Weekend Ka Vaar elimination at all times guarantees a twist and final week it was with Arhaan’s eviction. Although evictions happen on Sunday episodes and are often introduced by Salman Khan, final week’s eviction was Arhaan Khan who was evicted in a midweek elimination by Bigg Boss himself.

This week additionally guarantees to be thrilling and if the makers want to serve a twist to the proceedings, we may witness a double eviction which is able to present Madhurima Tuli the door.

Nonetheless, in line with official studies, Shefali Bagga is the one confirmed eviction for this week.

Do you assume Shefali Bagga deserved to be eradicated? Tell us within the feedback beneath.