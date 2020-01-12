Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode 30 written update January 12: Deepika Padukone…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode 30 written replace January 12: Deepika Padukone greets Salman Khan with namaste, claims she learnt it from Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and host Salman Khan had a cooking contest on the truth present Bigg Boss 13. Deepika stored attempting her finest to take suggestions from the skilled approach Salman behaved all through on Sunday’s episode.

Bigg Boss 13 Listed here are the highest highlights from tonight’ episode:

Salman Khan greeted housemates with a reminder of their fights, asking Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma to elucidate their struggle however they solely argued. Mahira started crying through the dialogue. Salman then requested housemates to determine who’s extra jealous between the 2.

Everybody stated Shehnaaz had an issue with Mahira and each the gilrs had been teary eyed as they stood, receiving the coments. Nonetheless, when Salman stated Shehnaaz is jealous, she started crying and exclaimed she doesn’t wish to keep in the home.

Rashami, Arti and Sidharth tried to make Shehnaaz perceive however she stored crying and saying she wished to depart on a respectful observe however the whole lot was ruined due to her personal habits. Shehnaaz went and sat on the predominant gate, yelling that she wished to give up.

Menawhile, Salman warned Sidharth saying that Shehnaaz is in love with him “And it is a bad one, you better be careful,” he stated. She is a cussed baby, he stated.

Then again, Paras informed Vishal Aditya Singh that Shehnaaz informed Asim that Mahira was on the lookout for a alternative in Vishal when Paras was exterior.

Salman additionally requested Vishal and Madhurima to elucidate the slippers episode. He requested them when ought to Bigg boss determine what’s private and what’s for the present. Vishal claimed ye pehli baar nahi hua hai (this wasn;t the primary time). Madhurima was upset with the assertion and requested if she hit him with slippers earlier as nicely. Salman scolded each of them.

He then scolded all of them saying, “This is not a film or TV show it is not scripted..Heroine ne hero ko Chantal Mara, this is a reality show. People get to see the real you.”

Sidharth tried to elucidate himself over pinning down Shehnaaz claiming that he simply wished to calm Shehnaaz as she had been after him for hours.

Quickly, Deepika Padukone got here to the Bigg Boss units and greeted Salman with folded fingers. She stored her fingers folded and Salman requested her, “Amitji kab ban gai?”And she or he responded saying, “Sara Ali Khan se seekh rahi hu, wo aise bahut krti hai (I am learning from Sara Ali Khan, she does this a lot). ‘Love you Sara.” Deepika, together with costar Vikrant Massey and acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal had been selling their movie Chhapaak on the present.

Deepika and Salman had a cooking contest the place they had been to arrange fruit salad and Salman flaunted some skilled abilities as he chopped the fruits and impressed audiences together with his cooking.

Every time Sidharth went to her, attempting to persuade her to get again inside the home and apologise to Salman and Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz claimed she wouldn’t be capable to face Salman as she disrespected him and therefore want to go away.

Salman made enjoyable of Shehnaaz slapping Sidharth and he additionally requested if he wanted to scrub utensils or anything. Salman then introduced a cake and Siddharth went out to ask Shehnaaz to affix everybody however she stored saying she didn’t wish to be a part of these individuals. Nonetheless, she refused and Salman was upset and he referred to as Sidharth again.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra